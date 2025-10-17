One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Oncologist Dr. William Makis: “Thousands of doctors are getting sick... from the Covid shots... they’re having heart attacks, strokes, blood clots... turbo cancers, because 99% of them took the shots...And... what’s going to replace them?...AI...Within the next 5 years”

This clip of Dr. Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to The Shannon Joy Show Rumble channel on October 16, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“The movement in medicine, you know, you talked about, you know, everything going digital in terms of the financial system, the tokenization, the digital currency and all of that. Something similar is going to be happening to medicine very soon.

“What we’re seeing is we’re seeing thousands of doctors getting sick. They’re getting sick from the shots. They’re having heart issues. You know, they’re having heart attacks, strokes, blood clots. They’re having cancer, they’re getting turbo cancers because 99% of doctors took the shots. They took at least two shots. And there’s some doctors still boasting on Twitter that they’re taking the latest booster shots. I mean, we had President Trump saying he got the latest Covid booster shot too. So that doesn’t help the situation either.

“But the doctors went full in on. They went full in on the COVID vaccine fraud. They went full in. 99% of them are vaccinated. I’m seeing, actually many of them are coming to me now. They’re coming quietly. They’re coming. They don’t want anyone to know that they’ve been vaccine injured, that they’re developing aggressive cancers. They’re coming to me. They’re asking for help. They want, they want Ivermectin, they want Mebendazole, Fenbendazole.

“And I, what I’m seeing is a lot of doctors are going to be dropping out of healthcare due to health issues. Doctors, are retiring early. They’re closing their practices in their 40s. You know, in the past, doctors used to work into their 70s. Now they’re retiring in their 40s because of heart attacks, strokes and cancer. And you know what’s going to replace them? It’s not going to be doctors from overseas or new medical students. It’s going to be AI. That’s, that’s where I see this happening. Within the next five years, we’re going to see AI creeping into medicine as well.”

Full Video

