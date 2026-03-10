One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In this interview, Dr. Lee Merritt, an orthopedic surgeon who served more than a decade as a physician in the U.S. Navy, discusses historical experiments in which parasites were shown to induce stomach cancer in animals under certain conditions.

She argues that similar research may have been weaponized and concealed within cancer research programs, drawing parallels to practices she says occurred in Nazi Germany.

Merritt also raises questions about how diet, vaccination, and parasite susceptibility might intersect.

Dr. Lee Merritt: “Nazi Germany... hid their bioweapons under cancer research and so have we... [and] a guy won the Nobel Prize... [for producing] stomach cancer in rats by giving them a certain type of parasite... [and] I think [parasites have] been weaponized.”

“It only [works] if...[the] animals... [eat] a high-sugar diet or [are] vaccinated.”

This clip of Merritt, an orthopedic surgeon who did her residency in the United States Navy and served for over 10 years as a Navy physician and surgeon, is taken from an interview posted to the His Glory TV Rumble channel on November 4, 2025.

“Why weren’t these parasites a problem back then? And I will tell you, there’s multiple factors to look at, but I think this has been weaponized. And it turns out that you, that in fact a guy won the Nobel Prize for this that you, to get— They showed that they could produce stomach cancer in rats by giving them a certain type of parasite. And this was also done in Japan with a different parasite. So two different groups of researchers, they showed you could do this. But it only worked if it didn’t work in healthy, normal animals. It only worked in animals that either ate a high-sugar diet or were vaccinated.

“So let’s just think about this. What is the 20th century done in America? We started vaccinating. We started vaccinating the guys going down to World War I. That was when we first vaccinated our troops. And we’ve been doing it to the military ever since then, at about after World War II, then we took on vaccinating our school children. And then, as I predicted years ago, I said that you people think that these vaccines and school children, you’re not standing up against them because you don’t think it’s gonna bother you. But they’re coming after everybody. And that’s what they are now, right?

“They got the flu shot, the shingle shot. So vaccination does something to make you susceptible to these parasites. Not just this toxoplasmosis one, but the ones that cause cancer and all sorts of things. And what have they done about the food pyramid in the 20th century? We had the food pyramid and the bottom was all carbohydrates. So that’s where we [are].

“And one last thing... I’ll just say that in 1971, Nixon declared that we were going to stop the bioweapons offensive program in America. And we signed the treaty with I think 178 nations or something like that. We figured, we thought the Soviets turned around and violated it. And all sorts of people violated it. Well, probably everybody violated it, including us.

“But, in any case, the same time that we signed that treaty, he converted Fort Detrick [into a] bioweapons lab. He took it to HNHS to be part of the National Cancer Institute. And that happened in Nazi Germany. They hid their bioweapons under cancer research, and so have we.”

