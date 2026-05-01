Dr. Karl Jablonowski: The Cover-Up of Covid Shot Injuries is “THE BETRAYAL OF OUR TIME—So Vast That We Cannot Even Count Its Casualties.”
The cost we may never fully measure.
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In this clip, Dr. Karl Jablonowski delivers a sweeping allegation that U.S. public health institutions failed to monitor and respond to adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccines.
He frames it as a historic “betrayal,” arguing that the very agencies tasked with safeguarding the public didn’t just fall short, they failed outright.
The FDA was “completely blind” to emerging harms, the CDC “wasn’t even looking,” and, most damningly, it chose to ignore its own safety standards at the very moment they mattered most.
Source: Children’s Health Defense
Dr. Karl Jablonowski just declared: The cover-up of Covid shot injuries is “the betrayal of our time—so vast that we cannot even count its casualties.”
“The FDA was completely blind to adverse events.”
“The CDC wasn’t even looking.”
“The CDC chose to ignore its own standard.”
“VAERS had been grossly under-reported for the first 30 years, maxing out at 58,000 reports.”
“In its 31st year alone, VAERS logged 18 times that number.”
“Because of this disproportionality, the FDA’s disproportionality analysis was washed out.”
“Since both vaccines were the same platform and same adverse events, the comparison was muted.”
“There was a savior in the ranks of the FDA who correctly identified the problem [and] communicated the fix to everyone who would listen.”
“The problem is, no one listened.”
“Luck was not on our side.”
“The CDC failed to look.”
“The FDA failed to fix a broken system that the CDC touted as the gold standard.”
“The HHS failed to protect us.”
“Especially after our freedom of choice was assaulted.”
“FOIA evasion was well practiced and discovered, obviously not through a FOIA.”
“Simply put, during the largest pharmaceutical rollout in human history, pharmacovigilance did not exist.”
From 2022: “The document reveals that within just 90 days after the EUA release of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, the company was already aware of voluntary adverse reaction reports that revealed 1,223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions.”
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My feeling is that they accomplished exactly what they set out to do. Lower the population. I feel this was a trial run for what's to come down the road as we approach 2030. If you listen to Bill Gates TED talk from 2015, that is exactly what he suggested could be done with vaccines. Blessings!!
Early in 2020 I began posting an expression that is now being echoed by many. Here, Dr. Jablonowski gives us another wording of that expression. Here are my words: "With COVID, we are witnessing the largest, most evil crime perpetrated on humanity in all recorded history."
The "mystery" is this: in spite of that (now recognized) fact, to date there has not been a single indictment, prosecution, sentencing or penalty handed out to any of the perpetrators. The mind boggles. Yet, the reason for this is rather straightforward. Here is that reason ...
The entities that facilitated this mega-crime are the governments around the world, *specially* the US government under Trump and Biden. They did everything possible for the crime to occur in the first place, to continue, to have 'teeth' and to then be covered-up 100%.
So who's going to indict and prosecute the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings & Queens? What judge will volunteer for that mission? Answer: NOT ONE!!! Not only did they commit the most heinous crime *EVER*, they will get away with it scot-free. It's demonic and disgusting.
Which is why I've said from the start, "If we don't take *them* out, they will take *us* out - guaranteed!" That "taking out" does not necessarily involve executions (although I believe it should), it could be enough to throw them in a cell for life, and recover from them EVERY DIME that the crime yielded.