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In this clip, Dr. Karl Jablonowski delivers a sweeping allegation that U.S. public health institutions failed to monitor and respond to adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

He frames it as a historic “betrayal,” arguing that the very agencies tasked with safeguarding the public didn’t just fall short, they failed outright.

The FDA was “completely blind” to emerging harms, the CDC “wasn’t even looking,” and, most damningly, it chose to ignore its own safety standards at the very moment they mattered most.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Karl Jablonowski just declared: The cover-up of Covid shot injuries is “the betrayal of our time—so vast that we cannot even count its casualties.”

“The FDA was completely blind to adverse events.”

“The CDC wasn’t even looking.”

“The CDC chose to ignore its own standard.”

“VAERS had been grossly under-reported for the first 30 years, maxing out at 58,000 reports.”

“In its 31st year alone, VAERS logged 18 times that number.”

“Because of this disproportionality, the FDA’s disproportionality analysis was washed out.”

“Since both vaccines were the same platform and same adverse events, the comparison was muted.”

“There was a savior in the ranks of the FDA who correctly identified the problem [and] communicated the fix to everyone who would listen.”

“The problem is, no one listened.”

“Luck was not on our side.”

“The CDC failed to look.”

“The FDA failed to fix a broken system that the CDC touted as the gold standard.”



“The HHS failed to protect us.”

“Especially after our freedom of choice was assaulted.”

“FOIA evasion was well practiced and discovered, obviously not through a FOIA.”

“Simply put, during the largest pharmaceutical rollout in human history, pharmacovigilance did not exist.”

From 2022: “The document reveals that within just 90 days after the EUA release of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, the company was already aware of voluntary adverse reaction reports that revealed 1,223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions.”

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