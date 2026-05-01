Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Mabel Parrilla's avatar
Mabel Parrilla
3h

My feeling is that they accomplished exactly what they set out to do. Lower the population. I feel this was a trial run for what's to come down the road as we approach 2030. If you listen to Bill Gates TED talk from 2015, that is exactly what he suggested could be done with vaccines. Blessings!!

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Early in 2020 I began posting an expression that is now being echoed by many. Here, Dr. Jablonowski gives us another wording of that expression. Here are my words: "With COVID, we are witnessing the largest, most evil crime perpetrated on humanity in all recorded history."

The "mystery" is this: in spite of that (now recognized) fact, to date there has not been a single indictment, prosecution, sentencing or penalty handed out to any of the perpetrators. The mind boggles. Yet, the reason for this is rather straightforward. Here is that reason ...

The entities that facilitated this mega-crime are the governments around the world, *specially* the US government under Trump and Biden. They did everything possible for the crime to occur in the first place, to continue, to have 'teeth' and to then be covered-up 100%.

So who's going to indict and prosecute the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings & Queens? What judge will volunteer for that mission? Answer: NOT ONE!!! Not only did they commit the most heinous crime *EVER*, they will get away with it scot-free. It's demonic and disgusting.

Which is why I've said from the start, "If we don't take *them* out, they will take *us* out - guaranteed!" That "taking out" does not necessarily involve executions (although I believe it should), it could be enough to throw them in a cell for life, and recover from them EVERY DIME that the crime yielded.

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