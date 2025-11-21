Dr. James Thorp: Trump Used RFK Jr. Like a Harmonica—Then Paraded Bourla the Butcher
Thorp says Trump exploited RFK Jr., boosted Pfizer’s power, and is pursuing trillions in mRNA and AI dominance over Americans’ health.
Dr. James Thorp has dropped one of his most explosive critiques yet, accusing Donald Trump of using RFK Jr. for political gain, elevating Pfizer’s CEO “Bourla the Butcher,” and aligning himself with the trillion-dollar mRNA and AI power structure.
In this interview, Thorp lays out why he believes Trump is prioritizing global dominance over American health.
Source: Sense Receptor
Dr. James Thorp: “Trump... did nothing more than use Bobby Kennedy... played him like a harmonica... and Trump had a press conference...with CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla—I call him Bourla the Butcher...he doesn’t care about the vaccine-injured... he cares about money.”
This clip of Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, is taken from an interview with Owen Shroyer posted to X on November 19, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
“Clearly, Trump is more set on making peace deals and creating wealth and money. I think he really did nothing more than use Bobby Kennedy. And he played him, like a harmonica. I mean, he brought him in, likely won the election for him, and, and now he doesn’t care about anything else.
“I mean, goodness gracious, he has a press conference, right? And he brings on the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. I call him Bourla the Butcher. Bourla the Butcher, and has the audacity to bring him on in a White House presser with, God bless him, Bobby Kennedy standing behind me. I think Jay Bhattacharya was there. I think that, that, the FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, was there. I mean, this was—
“Look at what he did with Stargate. I mean, open source AI and, and that CEO and, and three others like him. This is, I don’t mean to down myself or our platform or our voice, and, forgive me if I do that, but we don’t have an ice cube’s chance in hell because he who pays the piper calls the tunes. This is trillions and trillions, tens of trillions of dollars of future mRNA technology. And Trump doesn’t care about the vaccine-injured, Trump doesn’t care about the vaccines, really. He cares about money.
“And listen, whoever wins the AI battle will rule the world. Literally. And that’s what, by the way, that’s what the name Donald means: world ruler. That’s what, that’s what Trump wants. He wants to rule the world, the United States, to be the leader in the world. And, and I don’t blame him for that, but he’s casting out everything that’s good for the American people, including their health.”
That's what Mr. Operation Warp Speed does!! Trump still takes credit for the Bioweapon!! Digital ID is another nice name for Vaccine Passports!! Vaccine Passports did not work in 2020, was too early to deploy! Always remember and never forget when the Gubberment tells you something is Safe and Effective or something is for Safety and Convenience run the other way!! They are all poisonous demons!! DemonRats, RepubTurds and Mr. Operation Warp Speed no one is here to save you except God/Jesus Christ!! Read Matthew 24 Jesus Predicts the Future!!
I've been saying since he announced his campaign for 2024 election that if he continues to put stock in that ridiculous "Vaxx Daddy" claim he will emerge as a scary dude.
He is apparently doubling-down on that recently, now politicking for "AI/Vaxx Daddy leader of the world. Being on his "team" won't matter. Where are all of his "team members" now? Elon, Bobby, Gen Flynn, all of the stalwarts from his first-term reformers seem to look for distance from him now.
This has been an embarrassing chapter in what may be near the end of this otherwise magnificent book based on truth, liberty, and equality. The book titled "America."
Clearly, we can no longer expect this cabal to be an ally. He still wants to off all of us, on his terms.
Onward, Christian soldiers!