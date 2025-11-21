Exposing The Darkness

That's what Mr. Operation Warp Speed does!! Trump still takes credit for the Bioweapon!! Digital ID is another nice name for Vaccine Passports!! Vaccine Passports did not work in 2020, was too early to deploy! Always remember and never forget when the Gubberment tells you something is Safe and Effective or something is for Safety and Convenience run the other way!! They are all poisonous demons!! DemonRats, RepubTurds and Mr. Operation Warp Speed no one is here to save you except God/Jesus Christ!! Read Matthew 24 Jesus Predicts the Future!!

I've been saying since he announced his campaign for 2024 election that if he continues to put stock in that ridiculous "Vaxx Daddy" claim he will emerge as a scary dude.

He is apparently doubling-down on that recently, now politicking for "AI/Vaxx Daddy leader of the world. Being on his "team" won't matter. Where are all of his "team members" now? Elon, Bobby, Gen Flynn, all of the stalwarts from his first-term reformers seem to look for distance from him now.

This has been an embarrassing chapter in what may be near the end of this otherwise magnificent book based on truth, liberty, and equality. The book titled "America."

Clearly, we can no longer expect this cabal to be an ally. He still wants to off all of us, on his terms.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

