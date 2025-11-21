One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. James Thorp has dropped one of his most explosive critiques yet, accusing Donald Trump of using RFK Jr. for political gain, elevating Pfizer’s CEO “Bourla the Butcher,” and aligning himself with the trillion-dollar mRNA and AI power structure.

In this interview, Thorp lays out why he believes Trump is prioritizing global dominance over American health.

Dr. James Thorp: “Trump... did nothing more than use Bobby Kennedy... played him like a harmonica... and Trump had a press conference...with CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla—I call him Bourla the Butcher...he doesn’t care about the vaccine-injured... he cares about money.”

This clip of Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, is taken from an interview with Owen Shroyer posted to X on November 19, 2025.

“Clearly, Trump is more set on making peace deals and creating wealth and money. I think he really did nothing more than use Bobby Kennedy. And he played him, like a harmonica. I mean, he brought him in, likely won the election for him, and, and now he doesn’t care about anything else.

“I mean, goodness gracious, he has a press conference, right? And he brings on the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. I call him Bourla the Butcher. Bourla the Butcher, and has the audacity to bring him on in a White House presser with, God bless him, Bobby Kennedy standing behind me. I think Jay Bhattacharya was there. I think that, that, the FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, was there. I mean, this was—

“Look at what he did with Stargate. I mean, open source AI and, and that CEO and, and three others like him. This is, I don’t mean to down myself or our platform or our voice, and, forgive me if I do that, but we don’t have an ice cube’s chance in hell because he who pays the piper calls the tunes. This is trillions and trillions, tens of trillions of dollars of future mRNA technology. And Trump doesn’t care about the vaccine-injured, Trump doesn’t care about the vaccines, really. He cares about money.

“And listen, whoever wins the AI battle will rule the world. Literally. And that’s what, by the way, that’s what the name Donald means: world ruler. That’s what, that’s what Trump wants. He wants to rule the world, the United States, to be the leader in the world. And, and I don’t blame him for that, but he’s casting out everything that’s good for the American people, including their health.”

