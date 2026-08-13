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Source: The Vigilant Fox

Dr. James Thorp says the surge in severe birth defects and placental abnormalities after the COVID shots rolled out was unfathomable.

He personally saw the horrors in his own OB-GYN practice.

Dr. Thorp says one “well-known” hospital had EIGHT babies in the neonatal ICU suffering from the same rare, life-threatening birth defect at the same time.

He ran the numbers on this happening by chance, and the odds were 1 in 10 trillion.

THORP: "I saw a significant increase in fetal malformations of virtually every organ system."

"There literally were cystic hygromas (a fluid-filled sac in the head or neck), cardiac malformations, diaphragmatic hernias."

“Diaphragmatic hernias are very rare malformations. And I won’t mention which hospital, but there was a hospital that’s well known to me and to you. At one point in time, the neonatal intensive care unit had eight infants with congenital diaphragmatic hernia."

"Now, you can run the numbers on that... but it’s one in several trillion—10 trillion."

"I saw severe placental abnormalities that I’ve documented and published."

“Severe growth restriction, blood clots in the mother and in the fetus. Seizure-like activity in the fetus, in mothers as well. There were multiple thrombotic events, both in the fetus and in the mother."

“Premature labor and delivery, premature death in the babies that were born. Increased risk of death."

"Substantial increase in babies that went... to the neonatal intensive care nursery."

ADDED CONTEXT: Congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) is a life-threatening birth defect where a hole in the baby’s diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest, crowding the developing lungs and causing severe breathing problems.

It occurs in approximately 1 in 3,030 U.S. births and generally requires intensive neonatal care followed by surgery, per the CDC.

Dr. Thorp says one hospital had eight cases of this rare birth defect present at the same time.

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