Source: Sense Receptor

"I vaccinated all my children. Why? Because... I was an idiot... I even pushed vaccines in pregnant women, influenza and DTAP, and shame on me. Mea culpa. Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa. I probably hurt a lot of mothers and fetuses, and, for that, I'm very sorry."

Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, describes during a recent discussion on HIS GLORY how he's woken up to the dangers of "vaccines." Offering a "mea maxima culpa" in this clip, Thorp says that he gave his own children "vaccines," along with his pregnant patients, because he "believed everything that the CDC and the FDA and his organizations shoved down his throat."

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, okay? I'm a disabled veteran. I've had every vaccine that you could imagine and I vaccinated all my children. Why? Because I was a knucklehead. I was an idiot. And I believed everything that I learned in medical school and everything that the CDC and the FDA and my organizations shoved down my throat. And I was in that system.

"And it wasn't until the turn of the century that I started to wake up and question. And since then I even pushed vaccines in pregnant women, influenza and DTAP and shame on me. Mea culpa. Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa I probably hurt a lot of mothers and fetuses and for that I'm very sorry. I haven't pushed any vaccines for the last at least 10 or 15 years because I had an awakening. I saw the corruption of the medical industrial complex, the FDA and the cdc. I looked personally at The New England Journal of Medicine and the editor in chief at the turn of the century, Martia Angell, who said they were corrupt and they were a corporate kleptocratic machine involved with the federal government and the pharmaceutical companies.

"Since then, I've done about a face. Don't ever take the vaccine in pregnancy. There are no randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled trials of any of the 80 or 90 vaccines on the FDA schedule. Not a one. If you don't believe me, read the book Turtles all the Way Down. Okay? Vaccines, Science and myths. There has not been one. This has been controlled by the pharmaceutical medical government complex. And by the way, the FDA and CDC have 50% or more of their income coming from vaccines and from vaccine royalties.

"So as of last year, the vast majority of Americans know that it's a sham. They don't believe their government. Now they're staying silent because it's taboo and they don't want to get in trouble. But the fact of the matter is the uptake of the COVID 19 vaccine boosters last year was a pathetic single digit, okay, some say 1%. And I can tell you I'm in practice in a huge Midwestern city right now, in a conservative area. I also live in Florida with my wife Maggie, around the Pensacola area. But up here, nobody's getting the vaccines. Nobody.

"And what this has done is it's opened up Pandora's box for the American people to now realize that it's not just the COVID-19 vaccine. That's a sham. You know, for people. For my patients that ask me, what about the vaccines in the first year of life, I'm saying, you know, don't ever take anything in a vaccine in pregnancy. Do not take the hepatitis B vaccine the first day of life for your baby. That's a complete joke.

"And you know, off the record, you know, I think each of these individual vaccines need to be looked at very carefully. What we do know, I would urge all of the viewers to look at Dr. Peter McCullough's YouTube video. They're actually letting him on YouTube video now. It's a 28 minute video summarizing the evidence of the vaccine and autism and these adverse neurological sequelae in children. And you know, I think that it's really important.

"Nowhere else in medicine doesn't doctor take 16 shots, you know, these vaccines that are piled up in one visit and give them all to all patients at the same time. And that's really what the pediatricians are doing. You know, I would never, you know, nor would Dr. McCullough take 16 drugs and say, here, you have to take this today. You know, one size doesn't fit all.

"What we do know is the later, the more you delay and the fewer you give, the lower are the risk of these severe neurological diseases. And by the way, also sudden infant death syndrome. 80 to 90% of sudden infant death syndrome occur within seven days after."

