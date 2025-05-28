One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"DARPA... in... 2012 or 2014... specifically stated... We are developing mRNA technology to address future bioweapons... Pfizer... they were just paid whores... Same thing with the medical organizations... Same thing with the hospitals... nothing but paid whores."

This clip of Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, is taken from an interview with L Todd Wood Rumble channel on May 26, 2025.

"A year ago, as recently as a year ago, you could Google DARPA DoD DARPA Adept, A-D-E-P-T and then P3. It would take you straight to the DARPA's web page, where in 2012 or 2014, they specifically stated what you just said; We are developing mRNA technology to address future bioweapons.

"Now, you know, they want to paint that as, 'Well, that's a really good thing for, you know, for you, Todd, and for the American public, because we're being proactive. We're, developing this technology. And, by the way, we're also, you know, funding all the bio research labs. Gain of functions. And that's for your protection too, Todd, and the American people, because we want to get those virulent deadly organisms before our enemy does, so we can protect you from them. That's the concept of dual purpose. And that's exactly how they sold this.

"You know, by the way, Tom Renz an attorney, he testified in the Ohio state legislator. He has a soldier, you probably saw it from... where is it from? Is that from Fort Riley, Kansas, that received the COVID-19 vaccine in 2015? On the army medical records right off the clinic, he showed it, as you know. So this, what you're saying, is absolutely correct.

"Listen, all the Pfizers, and [the other pharma companies] they were just paid whores. They were just paid prostitutes. Same thing with the medical organizations. These weren't evil Satanists... The majority of my colleagues weren't evil Satanists that were in on this plan to wipe out, to destroy a large proportion of humanity and to cull the population. No, no, no. They're just whores. Most of my physician partners are just whores. They got threatened, and they did what they were told to do. And they violated their ethical principles of first do no harm and their Hippocratic oath. They're nothing but paid whores. Same thing with the hospitals. Same thing with all the medical organizations. It's just a few people at the very top that knew the agenda. Very few people."

