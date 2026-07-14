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Source: Sense Receptor

BANG! Surgeon who worked at the hospital that supposedly got the first Covid patient in the U.S.—"IT WAS ALL A PROPAGANDA OP"

"Everything in the news was wrong. IT WAS ALL A LIE"

The "lab leak" isn't the real Covid story. The real Covid story is THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC.

This lightly edited clip of Dr. James Miller, a trauma surgeon who worked at the WA hospital that—supposedly—got the first “Covid” case in the U.S., is taken from a conversation with Alix Mayer posted to YouTube on July 8, 2026.

Pulled quotes from the clip

“First of all, everything in the news was wrong. It was all a lie”

“So our hospital had the first diagnosed Covid case in America. It was a guy who came back from China. Allegedly. It was all a propaganda op”

“the first diagnosed Covid case, who came from Wuhan, China... showed up—allegedly—[at] our hospital doors. But here’s the part that’s weird. So the reason the hospital has such a cumbersome name of Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett, is because it’s actually two campuses. And the second campus is just a birthing center and a rehab unit. So allegedly, they housed that guy there”

“at least at that campus. Now, the CMO told me, Oh, that’s where we have our special negative-pressure rooms. Which was a bald-faced lie, because every ICU bed was a negative-pressure room. And so that’s just silly”

“Additionally, as a trauma surgeon, because you deal with all the bad cases, particularly in the middle of the night. Everyone tells you everything. I spoke to zero nurses, zero infectious disease doctors that ever took care of that patient”

“So maybe allegedly, one of the infectious disease doctors, who I never met or never talked to about it, kept his mouth shut, treated this guy, but I never heard about it. So none of the pulmonologists, the lung specialist, knew about him. No one talked. So the whole thing was silly”

“why would you admit a guy to a hospital campus that has no ICU when you’re worried about a deadly pandemic? It’s just illogical. So just from that, it was ridiculous”

“I’ll just absolutely hold out. There’s a theoretical chance this actually happened. It just never happened with any other infectious disease. Every tuberculosis patient came to the ICU because there were negative pressure rooms. Every other infectious disease we’re worried about came to the ICU so that. It’s just not logical... [and] I just knew everybody, and no one met the guy”

Full Video

There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense. And it’s because they’ve never actually isolated a single virus in the history of the world.

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