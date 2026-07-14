Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
6h

Speak this loud and clear…amazing how many are still in the dark in reference to this!

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
6h

We are deep into the Zionists and Marxists war on the west. Better wake up soon and remove them from power before they get too far.

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