We are 64 days into current administration and yet babies who can’t say no are still getting jabbed by the magic juice which is still under EUA for this age group. Remind me again what MAHA’s stance on this issue is?…oh that’s right…it appears to be “we have to be patient.” - Edward Dowd

"They're giving COVID vaccines to 6-month-old children now...[but] we know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women...plus Kevin McKernan et al. found that there's SV40 in it. There was[also a staphylococcal endotoxin gene...and two snake genes in there."

Suzanne Humphries a physician and the co-author of Dissolving Illusions, describes for Joe Rogan how the CDC still has three COVID injections on its "vaccination" schedule for six-month-old infants. Humphries notes "how bad this is" by highlighting the fact that the injections "ruin stem cells in pregnant women." The physician also highlights the fact that scientist and former R&D lead of the Human Genome Project at MIT Kevin McKernan found SV40 in the injections (which is linked to the development of cancer).

Furthermore, Humphries says that there's also a staphylococcal endotoxin gene and "two snake genes" present in the genetical material in the COVID injections. Regarding why hospitals are willing to administer such dangerous injections to infants, Humphries says that "it's all a money game. That's really the bottom line of it."

"If you look at what happened with COVID—let's just look at that. Like, how did how did they pass this off? Look at the media today. Do you know that they're giving COVID vaccines to six-month-old children now? We know how bad it is. We know that it ruins stem cells in pregnant women.

"The industry is upset because the placentas no longer have stem cells. They used to use those stem cells in research and cosmetics, etc., but they're not getting them anymore because of what the COVID shots did to the placentas and those infants. That's not being talked about in the media.

"Nothing bad about the shots being talked about when we have Kevin McKernan and all these people looking at it going, there's SV40 in it. There was a staphylococcal endotoxin gene. There were two snake genes in there... But nope, we gotta put it on the baby vaccine schedule. Because any doubts whether or not well funded about the vaccination must not be allowed to exist.

"They get three COVID injections by...I believe it starts at 6 months, and they get three of them kind of boom, boom, boom.

"There's a group of people called ACIP, the doctors usually with vaccine interests in their bank accounts that make the recommendations for the vaccines and they have recommended that that six-month-olds get the COVID injections. So if your doctor is following the ACIP program, you have to be offered that vaccine.

"Another part of the story is that doctors likely to lose $250,000 a year if they don't do that because there's incentive given to hospitals and doctors, which is what naively I was on the other end when Humphries was a practicing physician.

"I woke up in 2008 and said, 'Wait a minute. Why are we doing this stuff to my sick inflamed patients? You're giving more inflammation.' It's because the hospital would lose something like $40,000 if they didn't give a vaccine within the first 24 hours of admission... it was all a money game. That's really the bottom line of it."

