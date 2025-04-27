Exposing The Darkness

Wait, hold up — did he just say CONVID was a giant hoax built on a repo market meltdown, and that the ’virus’ was never even proven to exist???

Exactly. By late 2019, the economy was already buckling under mountains of unsustainable debt. The Fed had to pump trillions into the system just to keep it afloat — but if that cash flooded the real economy, it would’ve triggered runaway inflation. They needed a way to slam the brakes. Enter CONVID: the perfect cover story. Lockdowns froze spending, businesses shut down, and the banks quietly got their bailout.

The ‘novel virus’ narrative wasn’t about health or a ‘new virus’— it was a smokescreen to cover another massive rescue operation and to usher in a new control grid. The Criminocracy running the show knows the crash wasn’t prevented, only delayed — and they’re hell-bent on keeping the peasants muzzled, divided, and tracked before the pitchforks come out.

Because when the music stops this time, they know there won’t be enough chairs — and they’re planning to lock the doors before the peasants even notice the fire.

Hmm, I have a question.

There is evidence for the infection of the unjabbed (nanotech in the blood showing up in both jabbed and unjabbed). What is the likelihood that sprrm from jabbed and unjabbed alike have been modified in this way? If the unjabbed are going down the same path, things don't look so good.

