Dr. Hodkinson: "If This Research Is Right, HUMANITY HAS BEEN REWRITTEN — One Shot At a Time."
"HAVE I GOT YOUR ATTENTION YET?"
“Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian researcher … he is currently looking at the incorporation of the RNA in the Vax PERMANENTLY into the DNA of spermatozoa.
Translation: If he can show that to have happened, that means potentially following fertilization with a changed spermatazoan
That means the potential (Hod yourself) for TRANS-GENERATIONAL FOREVER and EVER, CHILDREN to CHILDREN PERMANENT CHANGE in the HUMAN GENOME.
This is the biggest research that would ever have happened in medical history and it will be a Nobel prize.
It is STAGGERING in it’s implications…The real issue is We Don’t Know What it Will Do…”
In this episode of Talk Truth, Dr. Roger Hodkinson returns to discuss the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine injuries, and the erosion of trust in public institutions. As an early critic of mainstream COVID-19 narratives, he shares his views on recent revelations from health officials, concerns over vaccine-related injuries, and the implications for future generations. The conversation also covers the decline in fertility rates, child vaccinations, and Dr. Hodkinson’s new project, “Malpractice Check,” helping individuals determine if they’ve been affected by medical malpractice or vaccine injuries.
Wait, hold up — did he just say CONVID was a giant hoax built on a repo market meltdown, and that the ’virus’ was never even proven to exist???
Exactly. By late 2019, the economy was already buckling under mountains of unsustainable debt. The Fed had to pump trillions into the system just to keep it afloat — but if that cash flooded the real economy, it would’ve triggered runaway inflation. They needed a way to slam the brakes. Enter CONVID: the perfect cover story. Lockdowns froze spending, businesses shut down, and the banks quietly got their bailout.
The ‘novel virus’ narrative wasn’t about health or a ‘new virus’— it was a smokescreen to cover another massive rescue operation and to usher in a new control grid. The Criminocracy running the show knows the crash wasn’t prevented, only delayed — and they’re hell-bent on keeping the peasants muzzled, divided, and tracked before the pitchforks come out.
Because when the music stops this time, they know there won’t be enough chairs — and they’re planning to lock the doors before the peasants even notice the fire.
Hmm, I have a question.
There is evidence for the infection of the unjabbed (nanotech in the blood showing up in both jabbed and unjabbed). What is the likelihood that sprrm from jabbed and unjabbed alike have been modified in this way? If the unjabbed are going down the same path, things don't look so good.