“Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian researcher … he is currently looking at the incorporation of the RNA in the Vax PERMANENTLY into the DNA of spermatozoa.

Translation: If he can show that to have happened, that means potentially following fertilization with a changed spermatazoan

That means the potential (Hod yourself) for TRANS-GENERATIONAL FOREVER and EVER, CHILDREN to CHILDREN PERMANENT CHANGE in the HUMAN GENOME.

HAVE I GOT YOUR ATTENTION YET?

This is the biggest research that would ever have happened in medical history and it will be a Nobel prize.

It is STAGGERING in it’s implications…The real issue is We Don’t Know What it Will Do…”

In this episode of Talk Truth, Dr. Roger Hodkinson returns to discuss the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine injuries, and the erosion of trust in public institutions. As an early critic of mainstream COVID-19 narratives, he shares his views on recent revelations from health officials, concerns over vaccine-related injuries, and the implications for future generations. The conversation also covers the decline in fertility rates, child vaccinations, and Dr. Hodkinson’s new project, “Malpractice Check,” helping individuals determine if they’ve been affected by medical malpractice or vaccine injuries.

