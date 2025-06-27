One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Dr. Naomi Wolf

New evidence is in, confirming a story that the WarRoom/DailyClout research team initially broke in 2023, and a risk about which Dr. Wolf warned the world in 2021.

The mRNA injections dramatically raise miscarriage rates.

A new study of the Maccabi health insurance group, involving 1.4 million women, reveals that three additional women out of 100 will miscarry in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group. Catastrophe."

"The centrepiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies."

