Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale: Shocking Israeli Miscarriages Study
"The mRNA injections dramatically raise miscarriage rates...Catastrophe."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: Dr. Naomi Wolf
New evidence is in, confirming a story that the WarRoom/DailyClout research team initially broke in 2023, and a risk about which Dr. Wolf warned the world in 2021.
The mRNA injections dramatically raise miscarriage rates.
A new study of the Maccabi health insurance group, involving 1.4 million women, reveals that three additional women out of 100 will miscarry in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group. Catastrophe."
"The centrepiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack... on women and babies."
Related articles:
Dr. Yeadon: “Imagine if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED.“
·
Deagel Population Forecast of Nearly 70 Percent Fewer Americans by 2025 Is Starting To Look Prophetic
·
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
·
Satanic Frankensteins: Pfizer and Moderna CEOs Reveal Cabal’s True Intention – Destruction of God’s Creation
·
And so few listened to the warnings and chose to listen to the government
But he spouts that the covid jabs did save people in the first six months post injection. Is he kidding? He also clearly states that the study he supported compared covid shots with, not placebo, but a flu shot. Naomi struggles in this interview but ultimately submits. Risch doesn't want to leave the club. It means too much to him.