Exposing The Darkness

DrLatusDextro
'Masking' was one of several assaults in play in the psy-ops of the greatest anti-social experiment in human history, predicated on the conditioned illusion of a contagious obligate intracellular parasite that self-evidently persists today, while the assaults still persist, searchingly undermining every aspect of 'civilisation' ... not to be confused with the UN foot soldiers, the 'accredited' apparatchiks referred to as, "civil society."

The time of conversation is surely passing, while a time of action approaches.

The withdrawal of social license and submission to governance is the only final answer to the intentional assaults and the delegitimisation characterising this current 'final solution'.

jsinton
The problem of mandatory mask mandates to go shopping was eliminated in most of the US when folks started getting shot trying to enforce it against folks trying to buy food. After that, it was mostly optional, although there might be a door "shamer" to try to get you to mask up. I politely declined. I would wear a mask if I thought it important to avoid a fuss, though.

