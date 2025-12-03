One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Cancer and AIDS research titan Dr. David Rasnick: “The Covid injections are a weapon... It’s really a population reduction program, globally... it’s murder...But how do you kill billions of people? You can’t just use one weapon. You have to use a whole bunch of weapons.”

This clip of Dr. David Rasnick, Ph.D, an expert in clinical diagnostics, drug design, and AIDS, as well as a former employee of Abbot Labs and founder of multiple biotech companies, is taken from an interview with Richie Brown posted to Rumble in October 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

Brown: “So what do you think the vaccines are about? Was it purely a money making exercise or—”

Dr. Rasnick: “No, it’s a weapon... Sure, they make money and everything. They’re really, literally, and this is the game plan, they’re really trying to reduce the global population. Open about this for decades, you know, I mean nobody’s made an issue. It’s like what I’ve been doing has been open for decades fighting the AIDS onion. But people don’t know about it because it’s not publicized, you see?

“And the other thing is that the bad guys can be very open about what they want to do because they control all the media. It’s not going to get published. It’s really a population reduction program globally, it’s a global population program. It’s criminal, it’s murder. I have no qualms at all. I’ll go in the courtroom and swear to that. And I can prove it with the evidence, [with] their own documents.

“But not just the vaccine. It’s the whole setup. I mean it’s omni-war, which means they’re using every weapon they can think of. They’re using injections, they’re putting poisons in the atmosphere, in the water, in the food. Trying to starve people to death. Kill all the animals, chickens and cows and ostriches in some places they’re trying to kill. I mean it’s a multi. How do you kill billions of people? You can’t just use one weapon. You have to use a whole bunch of weapons.

“And that the injections they’re pushing it. You know, I forget how many billions of people have been injected with the SARS-CoV-2 stuff. And now, again, I mean hundreds of different kinds of lots. And they’re probably putting and changing things all the time. And I’ve been following that stuff. I mean cancer is really, really a big problem from being injected on top of all the other things like heart problems, neurological problems, people are still dropping dead like flies all across the United States.”

