One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson June 27, 2025

Dr. David Cartland observed that many patients labelled as “covid cases” in 2020 were not suffering from the disease but rather other conditions, leading to concerns about how deaths were classified.

In a recent interview, Cartland noted that the response by the NHS included questionable practices such as blanket “Do Not Attempt Resuscitation” orders, premature use of end-of-life medications like midazolam and diamorphine, and a focus on pre-emptive ventilation in intensive care units. He asserted that these practices, rather than the alleged disease itself, contributed to increased mortality.

In this month’s issue, The Light published an interview Richard House conducted with Dr. David Cartland. You can read the full issue HERE, Dr. Cartland’s interview (below) is on page 13, and find past issues of The Light HERE.

Calling Out the NHS Over Covid

Doctor David Cartland interviewed by The Light.

Richard House (“RH”): Can you briefly describe your career, and when you first realised the mainstream covid narrative didn’t add up?

Dr. David Cartland (“DC”): I qualified from Birmingham Medical School in 2008 as a graduate entry medic, attaining a “first” in my Biomedical Science degree in 2004, and specialising in immunology, virology, microbiology and medical statistics. With foundation years in the West Midland’s foundation programme and on the General Practice Vocational Training Scheme, I qualified as a GP in 2014. I’m currently a blacklisted GP in Cornwall.

Early in the “pandemic,” I worked at a large federation GP service and in out-of-hours and urgent care. My “waking-up” experience is detailed chronologically in my Substack. People with covid were clearly not dying of this “novel” disease and were declaring upper respiratory symptoms of varying severity; yet I never sent a patient to hospital. My schedule was usually running at 50 per cent capacity, and visiting hospitals delivering food donations, I saw staffing levels often outstripping patient numbers. The testing made no sense, and patients were dying of completely different causes of death, yet were being coded “covid” due to a “test-on-entry” policy being used, and were being labelled “covid-positive deaths” despite having no respiratory symptoms.

BBC footage with messages of fear, exaggeration and propaganda were totally at odds with my day-to-day experience. I got a job at the Birmingham Nightingale pop-up hospital, only to never work a shift, as they received no patients at the alleged pandemic peak!

RH: Before the jab roll-out, to what extent did wrong medical treatment in the NHS actually cause the death of patients labelled as covid deaths?

DC: There were many factors at play here. Blanket “Do Not Attempt Resuscitation” notices were often issued without discussion. Treatment escalation plans had been formulated by primary care teams to set a ceiling of treatment for elderly, co-morbid patients and those deemed “not for admission.” These were done in lockstep – this mostly involved not admitting anyone considered elderly in preparation for an onslaught of admissions that never came to fruition. Likewise, mass discharges of those not medically fit for discharge were rapidly placed to clear the decks for covid admissions.

There was the disturbing gung-ho practice of writing patients up for end-of-life medicines that were prescribed in advance, “just in case.” Normally limited for use in the last hours of life in distressing symptom management, these drugs were being used prematurely and over-zealously, hastening death in people who weren’t in the dying phase. High doses and rapid titrations (i.e., increasing a dose while observing the effects) were the norm.

Soon after jab roll-out, drugs such as remdesivir were used as therapy for covid patients, thus adding to mortality due to their contribution to acute renal failure etc., in this rushed and experimental treatment. Yet there were safe and natural options available that were shunned so as to maintain the validity of the emergency use authorisation after jab roll-out.

Finally, there was pre-emptive invasive ventilation carried out alongside non-invasive ventilation, and a multitude of iatrogenic harms were observed in intensive care units, with high-dose synergistic respiratory depressants and high ventilation pressures, as well as ventilator-acquired secondary bacterial pneumonias claiming many casualties, adding to the covid mortality ticker-tape.

RH: An appalling litany, David. Did more people die due to wrong (iatrogenic) treatment, including the withholding of effective treatments, rather than allegedly dying from covid?

DC: I witnessed many examples of the over-zealous use of end-of-life drugs that were given secondarily to treatment-escalation plans, issued by doctors to those deemed “not for admission”; so circumstances of deterioration from any condition led to a low ceiling of care – e.g. fluids and nutrition, mouth care, stopping usual medications, plus the unregulated and premature use of end-of-life drugs like midazolam and diamorphine. Now, there is a place for these drugs in some end-of-life situations, for symptom-managing nausea, pain, anxiety and breathlessness/secretions. But this cocktail of drugs, and the timing of syringe driver set-ups given to people succumbing to any illness, and who weren’t candidates for escalated treatments, were administered as they succumbed to their various illnesses. I’ve heard many reports of complete withdrawal of care, including food and hydration, and basic oral care. This correlation between covid death “peak” and midazolam use is truly damning.

Other iatrogenic harm included the pre-emptive ventilation of people with patent (open and unobstructed) airways and as a precautionary measure; denying treatment to people refusing masks or to disclose jab status, with high ventilation pressures being used leading to pneumothorax (lung collapse); and high-dosage use of synergistic respiratory depressants and immunosuppressants (midazolam/diamorphine and dexamethasone), despite the Intensive Therapy Unit patient being in need of their respiratory drive in the face of an alleged respiratory illness.

There were many basic treatments to help with the symptoms of the alleged coronavirus, including steroid inhalers, vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine. The evidence base was strong and I saw improvement within hours in my patients with shortness of breath and cough with steroids and vitamins D and C. But the “vaccine” is used under emergency-use authorisation (“EUA”), and to maintain this, no other treatments, new or repurposed, can be available, or the EUA would be invalid. Hence the quashing of cheap, natural or repurposed supplements or medicines censored across the board for their efficacy. So yes, there’s certainly a strong case for iatrogenic harm in a number of areas from the pandemic policy and medical approach.

RH: We salute your courage in speaking out about all this, David. Tell us briefly about your work now, and a possible future “post-pharma” system of healthcare.

DC: Since my enforced NHS exit, I’ve sought alternative ways to help people using my knowledge of anatomy, physiology and pathology, blending this with a more holistic approach to practice. Focusing on root-cause analysis, natural and lifestyle alternatives to big pharmaceutical options and a unique blend of allopathic and naturopathic solutions, including clinical navigation and signposting. This service is available (and much more affordable than conventional private healthcare to enhance accessibility) through my website, with details on the service offered and the unique approach I’ve developed. And I continue blowing the whistle through my Substack ‘Breaking the silence – the conversations’ and raw interviews with whistle-blowers within science and healthcare, and continuing to spread the word on jab harms on my X and other social-media platforms.

Dr. David Cartland has been an NHS GP and has worked in NHS Urgent Care Centres. His main specialities are health coaching and advisory services, clinical navigation/signposting, second-opinion work, medical jargon busting, and naturopathic and holistic healthcare. You can follow him on Substack HERE and Twitter (now X) HERE.

Featured image: Edited from a screenshot of Matt Hancock discussing “a good death” with Dr. Luke Evans during a Health and Social Care Committee on 17 April 2020. Dr. Evans said: “A good death needs three things. It needs equipment, it needs medication and it needs the staff to administer it … Do you have enough syringe drivers to deliver medications to keep people comfortable when they’re passing away? … particularly things like midazolam and morphine.” Midazolam Matt responded: “Yes, we’ve got a big project to make sure that those sorts of medications … that the global supply chains for those medicines are clear.“ Read more HERE.

" It has to stop. I beg you to please speak out, have the bravery."

Share

Related articles: