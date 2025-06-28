Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
4h

DEMOCRAT operatives in the medical field nationwide adopted #HospitalDeathProtocols #AvengeCrimesAgainstHumanity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Logos's avatar
Logos
4h

When I scare old people to death, they die!

To all incompetent medics and wannabe-scientists:

That's what "COVıD" actually is: STRESS DEATH!

Only those who believe in it get scared and can suffer a (for the most vulnerable) deadly stress response.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture