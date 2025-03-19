One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"This is the brilliance of this bioweapon (the COVID jabs)... It goes to every part of your body—it will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is... there are 1,287 side effects... This is the most evil assault upon humanity that anybody could imagine."

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a practicing family physician in BC, Canada, describes for Maryann Gebauer how the COVID injections are a "brilliant...bioweapon" because they cause such a staggering array of health problems.

Hoffe, an outspoken critic of the injections who took on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (the medical board recently dropped their bogus case against Hoffe, which was based on his questioning the COVID injections in social media posts), notes that the poisonous shots "will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is" and highlights their use of "lipid nano capsules" that ensure their payload "goes to every single part of a recipient's body."

"Every patient is different... There's no two that are the same. And and this [is] the brilliance of this bioweapon," Hoffe says. "The fact that they chose the lipid nano capsules as a delivery system ensured that this would get into every single part of your body. And so because it goes to every part of your body, it will hit you at whatever your point of susceptibility is. Whatever your point of weakness is, that's where you'll notice it the most."

Hoffe adds: "For some people that were more prone to cardiac things, they're gonna get cardiac symptoms. For... people who are more prone to autoimmune things, that's what it'll be for them. For some people that were more easily prone to getting cancer, that's what they'll get. And so it was brilliant. If you're trying to track side effects from a new treatment, but the side effects are everything you can think of, how do you track it?"

"There's no medical product that has 1287 side effects," Hoffe notes. I mean, it the adverse events of special interest list literally reads like a medical dictionary... almost everything you could think of is what Pfizer had recorded in the first 90 days as side effects."

"This was the most evil assault upon humanity that anybody could imagine," Hoffe adds. "Because all of these people... were told that this was gonna keep them safe. And meanwhile, it was designed to cause harm."

