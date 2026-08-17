Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
3h

God bless Dr. Hoffe for risking his career to report the dangers of the Covid vaccines. He is a man of integrity. And God bless you, Lioness, for faithfully reporting this issue for the last 5 years.

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Masaki Fujii's avatar
Masaki Fujii
2h

If we engage in a thought experiment—imagining scenarios such as "What if Bill Gates had been killed in 2000?", "What if Fauci had been killed in 2000?", "What if Xi Jinping had been killed in 2000?", or "What if Katalin Karikó had died in 2000?"—a different version of the present world comes into view.

My conclusion is that Bill Gates is the "Great Demon King" of the political realm, while Katalin Karikó is the "Great Witch" of the realm of injections.

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