One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Dr. Charles Hoffe says he tried to sound the alarm after seeing serious adverse events in patients following COVID-19 vaccination.

He filed 14 vaccine injury reports. He says every one was dismissed as coincidence.

He also describes the pressure doctors faced when speaking publicly about COVID vaccine safety concerns.

Watch Dr. Hoffe’s testimony from Parliament Hill below.

Source: Allison Inquiry

“I tried to alert them. Instead, I was told to stay silent.”



At the August 13 press conference on Parliament Hill, Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician from British Columbia, shared his experience raising concerns about serious adverse events he witnessed in his patients following COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Hoffe described submitting 14 vaccine injury reports, only to have every one dismissed as a coincidence. He also spoke about the warning issued to physicians regarding what authorities characterized as COVID-19 “misinformation,” and how this created an environment where doctors were afraid to speak openly about concerns they were seeing in their own practices.

Dr. Hoffe believes his patients' experiences deserve to be investigated and heard.

The Inquiry provides an opportunity for Canadians to come forward, share their experiences, and have difficult questions placed before Members of Parliament.

The Allison Inquiry takes place September 8–11, 2026, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

We invite Members of Parliament from all parties to attend and listen directly to Canadians who have been injured.

Listening is where the conversation begins.

Michelle Worton’s story is one of hundreds submitted to MP Dean Allison’s vaccine injury inquiry

Share

Related articles: