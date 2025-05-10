Dr. Bowden and Dr. Kruse Confront Calley Means Over His Stance on the COVID Shots
“Personally, do you feel like the COVID shot should be pulled off the market? Yes or no?”
Source: RogerHodkinson
BOWDEN: “Personally, do you feel like the COVID shot should be pulled off the market? Yes or no?”
MEANS: “I’ll give you my personal opinion. I think there should be absolutely no mandates. I think that we have an opportunity in the next year to truly reset science. And we have an opportunity to have Jay Bhattacharya, who’s a close friend, who I strongly pushed to be at the NIH to call everyone together, review the science, have truth and reconciliation, bring that out to people, and have a process for that.”
KRUSE: “So, the answer is no. The answer is no.”
MEANS: “That is a policy position that I’m calling for The COVID shots to be immediately pulled from the market?”
KRUSE: “No, you’re not answering the question…
KRUSE: “Because I don’t trust you, okay? I think you’re full of shit.”
Yes of course! the shots should never have reached the market!
Line in the Sand for me .