Source: RogerHodkinson

BOWDEN: “Personally, do you feel like the COVID shot should be pulled off the market? Yes or no?”

MEANS: “I’ll give you my personal opinion. I think there should be absolutely no mandates. I think that we have an opportunity in the next year to truly reset science. And we have an opportunity to have Jay Bhattacharya, who’s a close friend, who I strongly pushed to be at the NIH to call everyone together, review the science, have truth and reconciliation, bring that out to people, and have a process for that.”

KRUSE: “So, the answer is no. The answer is no.”

MEANS: “That is a policy position that I’m calling for The COVID shots to be immediately pulled from the market?”

KRUSE: “No, you’re not answering the question…

KRUSE: “Because I don’t trust you, okay? I think you’re full of shit.”

