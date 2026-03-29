Dr. Betsy Eads: CV19 Vax Causes EXPLOSION IN CANCER
From the very beginning of the CV19 bioweapon vax rollout in 2021, Dr. Betsy Eads sounded the alarm on all the severe medical problems, disabilities and deaths the injections would cause.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
From the very beginning of the CV19 bioweapon vax rollout in 2021, Dr. Betsy Eads (aka Dr. Betsy) sounded the alarm on all the severe medical problems, disabilities and deaths the injections would cause.
Dr. Betsy has been promoting constant detoxing from the shots. In July, she, once again, pushed the idea that “Everyone Needs Treatment for CV19 Bioweapon Vax.” For the CV19 vaxed who are untreated, it is a total disaster. Just look at the out-of-control cancer numbers that Dr. Betsy said were coming back in 2021. Dr. Betsy says, “I gave you some predictions. I told you that there was going to be an explosion of cancer. This is all cause cancer, hematological and solid tumors in five years.
Well, it’s 2026. It’s been five years, and the latest graph shows for 2026 an explosion for hematological cancers and solid tumor cancers, and that is just through February of 2026. This is about 300,000 cases just through February, and it is an absolute explosion of cases. I hate to say I told you so, but it was not just me who said this. There were many smart doctors in 2021 such as Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and they have all been on your show, and we all said there would be an explosion in cancer.”
Dr. Betsy contends the CDC is covering up the true disaster the CV19 shots have become. Dr. Betsy says, “The CDC is actually deleting codes and data out of VARES purposely. In a stunning revelation today by Dr. Peter McCullough, 74% of all Covid 19 vaccinated autopsies were causally related to the CV19 vaccine. That is a huge number. . .. It’s not just cancers. It’s all of the deaths that went to autopsy. 74% were directly related to the Covid 19 shot.
Dr. Betsy sees what is happening firsthand and points out, “These cancers, I am seeing every day. I am doing a telehealth consult almost every day with my team. The cancers are across the board: lymphoma, Hodgkins, breast cancer, stage four pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer and melanoma cancer. It’s just exploding across the board. They are very, very difficult to treat cancers.”
So, why don’t the CV19 vax injured sue? Dr. Betsy says, “All the cases get kicked out for standing. . .. The judges are being told not to let the cases go forward. . .. The system is captured. The minute the CV19 shots are completely pulled off the market, you are going to have a riot. The minute the Prep Act is reversed, you are going to have a riot. Because what is going to happen is then you must give informed consent . . .. Big Pharma . . . are going to be sued into oblivion and into bankruptcy. That’s what all these judges are colluding about. They are all taking money from the government and Big Pharma. . .. If you look at the FDA and CDC committee members, there is a Big Pharma person on those committees. Follow the money, it’s all about the money. . .. 90% of Americans say they know a relative or close personal friend that the CV19 vax has hurt or killed–90%.”
In closing, Dr. Betsy says, “I think we are on the precipice of something big happening. . .. There is going to be civil war or a civil uprising because people are not going to take this anymore. . .. There are at least 17 million in America killed by the CV19 vax, and that number is underreported.”
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he talks to 27-year veteran Dr. Betsy Eads, DO, exposing the explosion of cancer from the CV19 injections. Dr. Eads still advises that everyone both vaxed and unvaxed needs treatment for the deadly effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax for 3.28.26.
Related articles:
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Oh so very profitable, you think they may have done this on purpose? Poison you and profit on every thing you do to “stop” the death while getting rid of you. Nah, that’s way too Nazi like, right?