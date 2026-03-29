One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Greg Hunter March 29, 2026

From the very beginning of the CV19 bioweapon vax rollout in 2021, Dr. Betsy Eads (aka Dr. Betsy) sounded the alarm on all the severe medical problems, disabilities and deaths the injections would cause.

Dr. Betsy has been promoting constant detoxing from the shots. In July, she, once again, pushed the idea that “Everyone Needs Treatment for CV19 Bioweapon Vax.” For the CV19 vaxed who are untreated, it is a total disaster. Just look at the out-of-control cancer numbers that Dr. Betsy said were coming back in 2021. Dr. Betsy says, “I gave you some predictions. I told you that there was going to be an explosion of cancer. This is all cause cancer, hematological and solid tumors in five years.

Well, it’s 2026. It’s been five years, and the latest graph shows for 2026 an explosion for hematological cancers and solid tumor cancers, and that is just through February of 2026. This is about 300,000 cases just through February, and it is an absolute explosion of cases. I hate to say I told you so, but it was not just me who said this. There were many smart doctors in 2021 such as Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and they have all been on your show, and we all said there would be an explosion in cancer.”

Dr. Betsy contends the CDC is covering up the true disaster the CV19 shots have become. Dr. Betsy says, “The CDC is actually deleting codes and data out of VARES purposely. In a stunning revelation today by Dr. Peter McCullough, 74% of all Covid 19 vaccinated autopsies were causally related to the CV19 vaccine. That is a huge number. . .. It’s not just cancers. It’s all of the deaths that went to autopsy. 74% were directly related to the Covid 19 shot.

Dr. Betsy sees what is happening firsthand and points out, “These cancers, I am seeing every day. I am doing a telehealth consult almost every day with my team. The cancers are across the board: lymphoma, Hodgkins, breast cancer, stage four pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer and melanoma cancer. It’s just exploding across the board. They are very, very difficult to treat cancers.”

So, why don’t the CV19 vax injured sue? Dr. Betsy says, “All the cases get kicked out for standing. . .. The judges are being told not to let the cases go forward. . .. The system is captured. The minute the CV19 shots are completely pulled off the market, you are going to have a riot. The minute the Prep Act is reversed, you are going to have a riot. Because what is going to happen is then you must give informed consent . . .. Big Pharma . . . are going to be sued into oblivion and into bankruptcy. That’s what all these judges are colluding about. They are all taking money from the government and Big Pharma. . .. If you look at the FDA and CDC committee members, there is a Big Pharma person on those committees. Follow the money, it’s all about the money. . .. 90% of Americans say they know a relative or close personal friend that the CV19 vax has hurt or killed–90%.”

In closing, Dr. Betsy says, “I think we are on the precipice of something big happening. . .. There is going to be civil war or a civil uprising because people are not going to take this anymore. . .. There are at least 17 million in America killed by the CV19 vax, and that number is underreported.”

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he talks to 27-year veteran Dr. Betsy Eads, DO, exposing the explosion of cancer from the CV19 injections. Dr. Eads still advises that everyone both vaxed and unvaxed needs treatment for the deadly effects of the CV19 bioweapon vax for 3.28.26.

Share

Related articles: