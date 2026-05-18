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By Greg Hunter May 16, 2026

There was a bombshell Senate Hearing this past week that revealed the FDA ignored major warning signals just before the Biden Administration mandated them. In the hearing May 13, Senator Ron Johnson summed it up by saying, “There were around 280 deaths caused by vaccines in VARES (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) since its inception in 1990. . .There were a massive number of claims coming into VARES. In 2021, over 21,000 CV19 vaccine deaths were reported in VARES. . .. They were warned how they were analyzing VARES data and how it would mask and hide safety signals...

There were 25 safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, Pulmonary Infarction, Bell’s Palsy, different types of strokes, month after month, after month. . .. The FDA lied to the American public and said they saw no safety signals. . .. They blamed the unvaccinated for continuing the pandemic and said we need to mandate this. . .. thousands of people are permanently disabled or possibly lost their lives because our FDA hid the fact that there were safety signals screaming at them with the Covid injection.” This is the definition of FDA Covid Crime.”

(Senator Johnson does a short 8-minute summary interview on his 5.13.26 Senate Hearing here.)

The numbers are in the millions of deaths caused (so far) by the CV19 injections globally, and at least six million permanently disabled in the US alone. 270 million Americans took the CV19 jab. What the so-called “Deep State” did was criminal. And, yes, Senator Ron Johnson blamed the Deep State and wants to know, “Who is running the Deep State.” He said this in his Senate hearing.

By the way, a three-year Harvard study in 2011 on VARES said less than 1% of adverse vaccine events were reported to VARES. So, even though the numbers the FDA and CDC were seeing were huge, it was a fraction of the real deaths and disabilities that are still going on today.

Dr. Basima Williams is board certified in Family and Functional Medicine. She did NOT recommend the CV19 shots to her patients. Dr. Williams says, “Immediately after the CV19 vaccine was introduced, and we know now this was not true, we were told the mRNA would go into the cell and create something. In this case, it was spike protein. In theory, it was supposed to fizzle out and not continue doing that. Then, the body would promote an antibody response to the spike protein. . .. (Now, science shows, the CV19 vaccine kept making spike proteins and never stopped.) Back then, we were sold on hurry up and get your vaccine, and not just get this vaccine, but hurry up and get this vaccine not just to save yourself, but all your loved ones. In essence, they were working on urgency and making you feel bad if you didn’t get your vaccine.”

Dr. Williams is still seeing the fallout with new patients who got the CV19 injections. Dr. Williams says, “It breaks my heart that we are having to deal with all the after-effects. From a functional medicine perspective, we have so many patients that are dealing with shortness of breath with the cardiovascular injuries, or the significant fatigue that is ongoing because of either post Covid or post Covid vaccine side effects. These are quality of life issues. Now, you can’t walk up a staircase without being short of breath, or without being too tired.

For a lot of women, there are periods, cycles and infertility challenges that are new to them since this whole Covid thing started. So, we are dealing with that from a functional medical perspective because the regular doctors have no idea what to do with it. . .. Unfortunately, so many people who got the Covid shots got Covid anyway. My job was not to vaccinate you for it. . .. My job was to get you ready. So, when you got it, your body was working optimally. It’s kind of like getting your army ready for war.”

Dr. Williams has a caution for people using all the injectable weight loss products you are seeing on TV. Dr. Williams says, “The peptides for weight loss are very much being mismanaged. Unfortunately, this is a way for the providers to make a lot of money, and there is very little guidance for overall medical care. So, when we prescribe a peptide like Ozempic, we provide a full nutritional course. . .. What is happening now is people are being prescribed these medications without proper counseling. . .. When you are eating less crap and losing weight, you are just going to end up what we call ‘skinny fat.’ When you are skinny fat, you are malnourished. So, you are going to have the thin peeling nails, or the loss of hair, or the super saggy skin.”

There is much more in the 46-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Basima Williams, a board certified Family and Functional Medicine expert who talks about the fall out for the CV19 bioweapon vax and cautions on injectable rapid weight loss drugs.

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