Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
2hEdited

Good work Senator Ron Johnson. Now if we could only get prosecution for these crimes—and STOP them from continuing.

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Vickie Kay's avatar
Vickie Kay
2h

Unjabbed vent survivor. So thankful to be alive.

Will we ever see justice? I sure hope so.

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