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Source: Camus

Dr. Angus Dalgleish — one of Britain’s most respected oncologists and immunologists — is sounding a serious alarm.

He warns that we’ve entered a new dark age in universities, scientific research, and government, driven by political correctness and woke ideology.

Dalgleish calls it a cancer that has infected the heart of academia and the soul of the civil service.

Political correctness, he says, is fundamentally anti-scientific: it decides in advance what you’re allowed to say, observe, and conclude. Truth becomes secondary to dogma.

He compares the current denial to alcoholism — nothing gets fixed until institutions first admit there’s a deep problem.

It’s a sobering warning from a senior scientist who has watched the rot spread for years.

The clip is only 1:56 long, but it hits hard.

Are we already too far gone, or is there still time to push back before these institutions completely lose their ability to seek truth?

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