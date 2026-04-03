Dr. Angus Dalgleish: We’ve Entered a New DARK AGE in Universities, Scientific Research, and Government, Driven by Political Correctness and Woke Ideology
Dr. Angus Dalgleish — one of Britain’s most respected oncologists and immunologists — is sounding a serious alarm.
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Source: Camus
Dr. Angus Dalgleish — one of Britain’s most respected oncologists and immunologists — is sounding a serious alarm.
He warns that we’ve entered a new dark age in universities, scientific research, and government, driven by political correctness and woke ideology.
Dalgleish calls it a cancer that has infected the heart of academia and the soul of the civil service.
Political correctness, he says, is fundamentally anti-scientific: it decides in advance what you’re allowed to say, observe, and conclude. Truth becomes secondary to dogma.
He compares the current denial to alcoholism — nothing gets fixed until institutions first admit there’s a deep problem.
It’s a sobering warning from a senior scientist who has watched the rot spread for years.
The clip is only 1:56 long, but it hits hard.
Are we already too far gone, or is there still time to push back before these institutions completely lose their ability to seek truth?
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Universities, scientific research, and government have been in the dark ages a while now, but the darkening has been occurring for a long time. One can certainly trace it back to Darwin and evolutionary theory.
People in their wisdom rejected the wisdom of God so paid for it by becoming foolish.
"For although they knew God, they neither glorified Him as God nor gave thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking and darkened in their foolish hearts. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images of mortal man and birds and animals and reptiles.
Therefore God gave them over in the desires of their hearts to impurity for the dishonoring of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is forever worthy of praise! Amen."
By the way, Political correctness is an anagram of:
- Is to troll crap science
So Angus is right, it is anti-scientific, i.e. anti-knowledge. It is of course pro-corporate which is why this is also an anagram:
- lets corporate clinics
.
My favorite parts of Covid:
#329:
Asking Doctors of Medicine to list all of the pharmaceutical interventions that they have subjected themselves to.
And the Self-Satisfying grin it brings to my face.
.