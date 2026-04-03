Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
3d

Universities, scientific research, and government have been in the dark ages a while now, but the darkening has been occurring for a long time. One can certainly trace it back to Darwin and evolutionary theory.

People in their wisdom rejected the wisdom of God so paid for it by becoming foolish.

"For although they knew God, they neither glorified Him as God nor gave thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking and darkened in their foolish hearts. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images of mortal man and birds and animals and reptiles.

Therefore God gave them over in the desires of their hearts to impurity for the dishonoring of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is forever worthy of praise! Amen."

By the way, Political correctness is an anagram of:

- Is to troll crap science

So Angus is right, it is anti-scientific, i.e. anti-knowledge. It is of course pro-corporate which is why this is also an anagram:

- lets corporate clinics

Reply
Share
Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
3d

.

My favorite parts of Covid:

#329:

Asking Doctors of Medicine to list all of the pharmaceutical interventions that they have subjected themselves to.

And the Self-Satisfying grin it brings to my face.

.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture