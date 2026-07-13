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Source: Sense Receptor

Eminent oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish says the Covid jabs are “full of graphene particles”

“They’re full of graphene particles... and that was never revealed by anybody”

Dalgleish also says the jabs contain “endotoxins,” and he re-confirms the presence of DNA plasmids at up to 100 times the maximum allowed limit.

This clip of Dalgleish, who’s also a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, is taken from a conversation posted to the Charles Kovess Rumble channel on July 8, 2026

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Evidence presented by La Quinta Columna shows that forced Trans-humanization of society is happening now

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