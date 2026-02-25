Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Paul Vonharnish
7h

Quoted from the article:

"What is incredible is that the regulators and authorities have been so brainwashed or are in such denial that they have not reacted to what is probably the worst preventable cause of malignancy in human history. Criminal negligence does not even start to describe it." [End quote]

“It’s not a vaccine - It’s an IQ test” - Paul Vonharnish - (January 18, 2022)

Rosalee
3h

A dear friend of mine had a tumor removed from her breast

Her oncology team said they had never seen one encased almost like a

protective shield

She had had the jab and a booster.

I fear we will see more and more of same

IMO most appalling is those who orchestrated it all have never been held accountable for what

THEY did and they continue to push the same to this day

I thank God that I smelled a rat early on and the more research I did, the more noxious

the odor. My naturopath who had been networking with other reputable healthcare providers

outlined the alternative protocol which I followed and do to this day

I will NEVER trust the medical community again

THEY were on thin ice in '20 for what THEY earlier, but this pushed me over the edge entirely

