Dr. Andrew Wakefield: People Have to Be Held Accountable for the Damage They've Done
Dr. Andrew Wakefield explains why he took up the cause of exposing the link between vaccines and autism, despite enormous pushback.
"In 1995, mothers started calling me and saying: My child was absolutely normal, and then they had a triple vaccine—MMR—and they regressed into autism."
"And so we investigated this. And, as is always the case in medicine, the parents were right."
"And so we pursued the vaccine issue against a lot of pushback from my colleagues, and the medical school, and heavy investment from pharmaceutical companies."
"And it turned out to be absolutely right... to the extent that when the CDC investigated it later... they found the data so compelling—that linked the MMR vaccine to autism—they had to destroy the data."
"One of their senior scientists came forward 14 years later and said: We have done a terrible thing. We have lied, and we have put millions of children at risk of serious, permanent neurological injury."
“Vaccination”, injecting people with mysterious concoctions of varied composition, is a malign fraud of gigantic proportions which has been going on for many decades (at least)."
If he's talking about the medical mafia, those people are immune from any consequences or liability in order to protect the big pharma vaccine and drug empire. The only time a doctor goes to prison is when he practices real healing that goes against the standard of allopathic care.
RFKJr. was sent a transcript of a meeting back in 2000 of pharma big wigs, they talked about the effect of mercury in the vaccines.... here is the transcript: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/The-Simpsonwood-Documents.pdf
I saw a video of RFKJr after he read the transcript... he yelled "they all knew!"