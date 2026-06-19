Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1hEdited

Clearly this young man was a victim of the deadly vaxx. This was a booster? How many boosters had he had previously? How many initial vaccinations did he have? They want to ignore the fact that it was the VAXX that caused ALL his underlying health problems in the first place.

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1h

Definitely death by vaccine.

Prove me wrong...

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