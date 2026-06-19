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His whole life was ahead of him. Instead, a 27-year-old man died suddenly just one day after receiving a Covid booster injection.

According to the case details, he felt unwell soon after vaccination, returned to the clinic seeking advice, and was reassured before being sent home. He died later that night.

The official findings attributed his death to underlying cardiovascular conditions and risk factors.

Yet a key question remains unanswered: Why was the recent Covid vaccination apparently not discussed in the coroner’s conclusions despite its temporal proximity to his death?

Read the full article below.

By NZDSOS Media Team June 17 2026

The young man reported feeling unwell after his booster vaccination, returned to the clinic for advice, and died suddenly later that night.

This is a 27-yr-old young man who had underlying conditions (previous kidney injury causing scarring and high blood pressure) that may have contributed to his death but regardless of that, he died the day after receiving a novel, provisionally-consented medical procedure. That covid vaccine is not even mentioned by the coroner.

He had his covid booster and felt unwell shortly afterwards, so he went back to the vaccination clinic and told them he was feeling unwell. He was advised it was ‘normal’ and to go home. He died suddenly that night. [We wonder if the vaccinator and/or clinic were made aware of this outcome, and whether they reviewed their assessment processes for people reporting rapid onset of adverse effects?]

A post mortem examination was done and found significant coronary artery disease and ischaemic and hypertensive heart disease.

Coroner Borrowdale has noted: “I have considered all available information and I am satisfied that Mr X has died as a result of the [below] listed natural causes.”

She considered ‘all available information’ did she? Well, were the covid vaccination status and recent vaccination event not known to her? If not, why not? There is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in place between the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ministry of Health for access to covid vaccination details from the Aotearoa Immunisation Register (AIR).

His death was referred to the Cardiac Inherited Diseases Group (CIDG) who did not find any relevant genetic condition that may have caused his death. The CIDG opinion was that he experienced “a multi-factorial cardiac death, due to an accumulation of acquired cardiac conditions. These included cardiomegaly with a hypertensive pattern; hypertension from a young age; left renal fibrosis; and coronary disease at a level more commonly seen in a person of middle age, and alarming in a man of 27 years. Overlapping and multiple cardiac factors were believed to have culminated in this death.”

Coroner Borrowdale has perhaps not been made aware that the covid vaccination can cause or contribute to both hypertension and accelerated coronary artery disease. There are any number of intertwined mechanisms induced by the modified RNA gene injections that could easily pour fuel on some smouldering embers in a case like this. But this man could have turned his lifestyle risk factors around in a heartbeat if he had known and chosen. Now he will never get that chance.

Official cause(s) of death

Sudden arrhythmic cardiac death

Ischaemic and hypertensive heart disease

Coronary artery atherosclerosis and hypertension

Raised Body Mass Index/BMI 36 (risk factor for obesity related cardiomyopathy)

We do not know if this death was reported to CARM and underwent a pharmacovigilance assessment or whether he had an ACC claim lodged.

Once again we refer to the list of references at the end of this article re Connor Bachop.

“This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it.” - Senator Ron Johnson

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