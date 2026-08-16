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In a chilling conversation, Jim Ferguson speaks with Ted Kuntz and John Graff about an extraordinary claim from Saskatchewan: that authorities are building burial sites reportedly capable of handling an enormous proportion of the province’s farm animals.

If the claim is accurate, why would burial capacity on this scale be needed?

For farmers and Canadians alike, this should set off alarm bells.

What is happening, who is making these decisions, and what are they preparing for?

Canadians deserve answers.

Source: Jim Ferguson

Jim Ferguson: “This stopped me in my tracks.

During my conversation with Ted Kuntz and John Graff, an extraordinary claim emerged from Saskatchewan.

They say authorities are building animal burial sites with the capacity to handle an enormous proportion of the province’s livestock.

My immediate reaction: “Good God. Really?”

Because if the scale they describe is accurate, there is an obvious question:

What scenario are they preparing for?

And this conversation goes much deeper.

From the potential destruction of livestock and its consequences for farmers and food security, to concerns about whether political institutions can still be relied upon to protect the people they supposedly serve.

Having recently returned from Romania investigating allegations of election interference and information manipulation, I have become increasingly interested in one fundamental issue:

HOW MUCH POWER ARE WE PREPARED TO ALLOW INSTITUTIONS TO EXERCISE WITHOUT SERIOUS PUBLIC SCRUTINY?

This deserves attention.”

Full Video: CANADA’S FARMERS ARE WARNING OF A FOOD SYSTEM TAKEOVER

Canadian Grants In Recent Years To Develop Mass Euthanasia Systems For Animals.

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