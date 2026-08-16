Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
4hEdited

Remember what the CDC did right here in America, the old land of the Free, when they released their memorandum plan for "green camps" to house non compliant citizens they considered potential murderers for being smart enough to refuse the suicide jab.

When will we finally realize that our enemies are not those "Commie" nations, or places living with Shariah law. Our enemies are in our own backyard. We must understand that to kill the right beast.

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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
5h

In Canada, there is no government. It is agenda passed through Parliament by global tyranny. It is an agenda of global depopulation. I would say it is also spiritual warfare.

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