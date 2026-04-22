One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The single LARGEST vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 MILLION) found that adult vaccines (flu, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) increase risk of DEMENTIA (+38%) and ALZHEIMER’S (+50%) for a DECADE.

The more doses, the higher the dementia risk:

1 vaccine dose → 26% higher risk of dementia



2–3 doses → 32% higher risk



4–7 doses → 42% higher risk



8–12 doses → 50% higher risk



≥13 doses → 55% higher risk

STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Share

Related articles: