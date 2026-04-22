DISTURBING: The Single LARGEST Vaccine–Dementia Study Found That Adult Vaccines Cause DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S!
The more doses, the higher the dementia risk.
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The single LARGEST vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 MILLION) found that adult vaccines (flu, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) increase risk of DEMENTIA (+38%) and ALZHEIMER’S (+50%) for a DECADE.
The more doses, the higher the dementia risk:
1 vaccine dose → 26% higher risk of dementia
2–3 doses → 32% higher risk
4–7 doses → 42% higher risk
8–12 doses → 50% higher risk
≥13 doses → 55% higher risk
STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s
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Turbo cancer within months of the jab; Alzheimer’s within months of the jab; myocarditis within months of the jab. Anyone see the patterns before studies validate the obvious?
For many, many years I have been telling anyone who listens (whether it be via my radio program or in a personal conversation) that the powers-that-shouldn't-be want us all dead. However, rather than outright killing us they would rather we give them back all our hard earned money through the various pharmaceuticals they push on us before we cease to exist.