Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
5h

Turbo cancer within months of the jab; Alzheimer’s within months of the jab; myocarditis within months of the jab. Anyone see the patterns before studies validate the obvious?

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Terry Adams's avatar
Terry Adams
5h

For many, many years I have been telling anyone who listens (whether it be via my radio program or in a personal conversation) that the powers-that-shouldn't-be want us all dead. However, rather than outright killing us they would rather we give them back all our hard earned money through the various pharmaceuticals they push on us before we cease to exist.

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