By Frank Bergman March 14, 2025

Scientists are advancing the development of a new “AeroVax” Covid mRNA “vaccine” that seeks to overcome the hesitancy of traditional shots among the general public by introducing needle-free vaccinations that are inhaled instead of injected.

Researchers at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded McMaster University in Canada have launched a phase-2 clinical trial for their inhaled Covid “vaccine.”

The new “vaccine” is atomized into a spray mist and inhaled rather than injected using needles.

The scientists behind the development have hailed their AeroVax as a potential breakthrough in respiratory virus protection.

The AeroVax study has recently been given a boost after receiving $8 million in taxpayer funding from the government’s Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

The new clinical trial aims to test the safety and immune response for the “vaccine.”

The trial will include 350 participants across Hamilton, Ottawa, and Halifax.

The inhalable vaccine was developed right in the Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory.

The first trial’s data suggests that the inhaled “vaccine” may generate stronger immune responses than mRNA injections by directly targeting the lungs and upper airways, where SARS-CoV-2 enters the body.

The Canadian-made vaccine was designed and produced at McMaster’s Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory.

The researchers hope it will allow governments to vaccinate more members of the public by overcoming the vaccine hesitancy associated with existing needle-based shots.

A randomized, placebo-controlled trial, the study will administer the vaccine to two-thirds of participants.

Meanwhile, the remaining third will receive a placebo, ensuring an objective comparison of immunity levels and side effects.

Eligibility criteria include having received at least three doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, having no history of AstraZeneca vaccination or recent infections, and being between 18 and 65 years old with no lung disease diagnosis.

The trial is a crucial step before moving into phase-3 trials.

Phase-3 would assess efficacy in a larger population and pave the way for regulatory approval.

Once approved by regulators, the AeroVax would be rolled out for public use.

The research team emphasizes the importance of rigorous clinical trials in bringing experimental “vaccines” to market.

However, concerns are growing that the AeroVax could be abused once it passes regulations.

Many warn that it could be easily adpated to be sprayed into the atomphere.

As such, it could be used to “vaccinate” people against their will.

The news comes after Canada recently admitted that mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a major death surge among the public.

As Slay News reported, the Canadian government admitted that Covid mRNA “booster” shots caused deaths to skyrocket among people who received the “vaccines.”

The alarming admission was made in a report from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

In a parliamentary response, the PHAC’s report reveals that deaths spike dramatically in individuals who were “boosted” with a third and fourth Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Citizens who were “boosted” suffered far higher mortality compared to the unvaccinated, the PHAC response reveals.

