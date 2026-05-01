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By Niamh Harris May 1, 2026

As the White House claims the United States is deploying cutting-edge military technology unlike anything seen before, new details have emerged about efforts to integrate soldiers more closely with machines.

A report released quietly by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) reveals that scientists have been developing a new type of brain-computer interface designed to create a direct connection between military personnel and weapon systems—without the need for surgical implants.

Often described as the Pentagon’s “idea factory,” DARPA has a long track record of pioneering breakthrough innovations, including the foundations of the Internet, GPS, and stealth technology.

The Daily Mail reports: This program, which the agency posted on its public website and listed as ‘complete,’ was geared specifically for ‘able-bodied service members’ with the goal of giving them direct mind control over military drones and other national security tools.

Called the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, DARPA said this breakthrough would provide the military with a ‘portable’ device that would read the user’s brain signals and also send messages from the drone back to the brain.

However, the project, announced in 2018, appeared to mysteriously go silent after reaching the third and final stage of development, which involved testing the device on real people.

Since July 2023, there has been no mention of what happened, whether the devices were successful or if soldiers are currently using the technology to control military aircraft with their minds.

The discovery comes as the US confirmed it had used futuristic ‘sonic weapons’ in the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and a secret CIA tool to help locate an American pilot shot down over Iran by his heartbeat alone.

President Donald Trump himself boasted about the technological superiority of the American military during his second term in office, specifically during the conflicts in Venezuela and Iran.

On January 20, Trump bragged: ‘We have weapons nobody else knows about. And, I say it’s probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.’

Current brain interfaces, such as Elon Musk’s Neuralink, have mostly been limited to medical patients battling paralysis or lab settings because the devices must be implanted into a patient’s brain through surgery.

DARPA set out to make powerful brain-tech safe, portable and practical enough to be used by healthy people, starting with the military, but potentially opening the door for broader real-world usage later.

The N3 program provided funding to six research teams in 2019, including Battelle Memorial Institute in Ohio, Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, Rice University in Texas and California’s Palo Alto Research Center and Teledyne Scientific.

Researchers structured the project into three phases. The first 12-month phase tested the basic components for reading and recording brain signals and sending signals back into the brain.

Phase II lasted 18 months and involved the teams integrating those components into a working system and testing them in living animals to show if the system could actually read from and write to the brain safely and effectively.

The third phase, also scheduled to last 18 months, focused on refining the futuristic device, enhancing its performance to send signals faster and finally starting human trials for the military.

However, once the project reached Phase III, the mystery began, as there has been no word of the outcome of those human trials in three years.

A July 20, 2023 report from Carnegie Mellon University provided an in-depth update on the N3 project, confirming that scientists were testing the mind control device on people.

‘Now in Phase 3, the team has initiated testing on human subjects,’ the press release revealed.

Carnegie Mellon also noted that their team’s specific technique for high-resolution, noninvasive brain stimulation, nicknamed ‘SharpFocus,’ appeared to achieve what the government had set out to accomplish for national security.

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