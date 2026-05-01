Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
1h

Odd about how they report this PROCESS of tech and yet don't expose the fact of it being BUILT WITHIN CITIZENS OF THE U.S., WEST OVERALL...With China perpetrating this same tech within their own citizens and those of nations considered allies.

The Internal Infrastructure towards IoBNT is documented from many researchers as well as the cleansing options necessary to disrupt this attempt at GLOBAL DIGITAL SLAVERY.

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
21m

And yet they struggle to control a Straight in the Middle East. This story is science fiction at best and a distraction at worst.

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