One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman October 29, 2025

A disturbing new medical study is raising alarm over Canada’s euthanasia regime after researchers praised the Canadian government’s “assisted suicide” program for boosting the organ-harvesting industry.

The study revealed that organs taken from people killed under the country’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program are now being used in liver transplants, with results comparable to regular donations.

The findings, published in the Journal of Hepatology, are being hailed by liberal medical officials as a “success.”

However, the study is being widely condemned by critics as a chilling step toward normalizing organ harvesting from the euthanized.

The research compared liver transplants from “donations after circulatory death,” a controversial practice already used in Canada, to transplants from euthanasia victims.

“Our study provides the first large-scale Canadian experience, paralleling previous studies from Belgium and the Netherlands, showing that outcomes are positive, while also demonstrating the real impact that MAiD donation can have on the availability of organs,” said co-lead investigator A.M. James Shapiro.

“While not all individuals pursuing MAiD are suitable for donation for various reasons, we hope that our study will allow a better understanding of the potential role of organ donation following MAiD,” he continued.

Shapiro praised what he called “the final act of generosity” from euthanized donors, saying the practice shows “how impactful it can be for saving the lives of many people.”

But critics are warning that this is exactly the kind of rhetoric being used to expand Canada’s already radical euthanasia system.

Canada’s MAiD program has drawn international condemnation for encouraging vulnerable citizens, including the disabled and poor, to be euthanized instead of receiving expensive care.

Canada Leads the World in Harvesting Organs from the Euthanized

Canada now ranks first in the world for organ donations from euthanasia victims, surpassing Belgium and the Netherlands.

Under the Trudeau government’s rapid expansion of MAiD, Canadians who are depressed, sick, or unable to access adequate healthcare are being offered euthanasia, and, increasingly, their organs.

Interest in the practice has surged after reports surfaced of a Canadian man’s heart being harvested after euthanasia and transplanted into an American patient with heart failure.

Meanwhile, as many Canadians languish on waitlists for medical treatment, critics argue that the government’s priorities appear to have shifted from preserving life to profiting from death.

Estimates suggest that the black market value of human organs is staggering, with a heart worth roughly $1 million in the U.S., livers around $557,000, and kidneys approximately $262,000 each.

Human skin, stomachs, and eyeballs also carry high price tags, according to medical trade data cited by multiple outlets.

Experts Warn of Push to Harvest Organs Before Death

Medical ethicists and pro-life advocates have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the disturbing direction of euthanasia-linked organ harvesting.

As Slay News has previously reported, some doctors have openly discussed the idea of removing organs before euthanasia patients are declared dead, in order to keep organs “fresher” for transplant.

Conservative Irish scholar Dr. Angelo Bottone warned against this chilling proposal, writing:

“While donation after euthanasia is already happening in those countries, doctors are now discussing harvesting organs before euthanasia patients are declared dead, in order to preserve organ viability.”

“They propose that organs be removed under general anesthesia before the patient is declared dead, thereby maintaining continuous blood circulation and oxygenation to the organs until the moment of retrieval,” Bottone continued.

“This method could significantly improve the quality and quantity of organs available for transplantation.”

The warning underscores growing fears that euthanasia, once sold as a matter of “choice,” is becoming an industrialized system of state-facilitated organ procurement.

Euthanasia Now a Leading Cause of Death in Canada

According to recent data, euthanasia is now the sixth leading cause of death in Canada, yet it does not appear on the country’s official list of top causes of death.

Statistics Canada has admitted that it does not classify euthanasia itself as a cause of death, instead listing the illnesses that “led” to the decision to die.

Critics say that it is a deliberate way of obscuring the true scale of government-sanctioned killing.

Health Canada reported that in 2022, 13,241 Canadians were euthanized, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths that year.

That figure marked a 31.2% increase from 2021.

What began as a so-called compassionate “choice” for the terminally ill has now become a growing industry, one where Canadians’ deaths are increasingly intertwined with a lucrative organ transplant system.

A Grim Future

As Canada pushes further down this dark path, ethicists warn the world should take note.

The idea of harvesting organs from people intentionally killed by their own government was once unthinkable.

However, it is now being presented as a medical “innovation.”

Critics argue the message is unmistakable: when life becomes inconvenient or costly, the state will find a way to make it profitable.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

Health Canada has had several names since its inception in 1919. Despite how innocuous its name and mandate sound, this organization had an initial purpose: population control.

Share

Related articles: