By Baxter Dmitry January 21, 2026

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smirked and laughed when confronted by an independent journalist about COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths, including a personal account of a mother dying from vaccine complications.

Trudeau, who was in Davos alongside girlfriend Katy Perry, was pressed by Vox Populi reporter Callum Smiles on his past mandates, lockdowns, and vaccine requirements that barred unvaccinated Canadians from public transport, workplaces, and society.

Smiles demanded an apology for policies tied to widespread suffering and deaths. He then stated, “My old cameraman’s mother actually died after complications from the Covid vaccine. So is that misinformation?” Trudeau responded with a visible smile and laughter, dismissed it as “disinformation,” and walked off with his security detail.

Trudeau, out of office, joined WEF events with Perry, who sat front-row for his talk and appeared publicly with him holding hands. He has issued no comment on the confrontation.

