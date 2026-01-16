DISTURBING: John Beaudoin Sr. Accuses State Officials of Hiding Child Deaths Through COVID Coding
Multiple child cases cited in explosive Massachusetts State House testimony, with accusations of systematic fraud embedded in state death-coding practices.
At a 2025 legislative hearing, John Beaudoin Sr. accuses state systems of deliberately manipulating death certificates, alleging vaccine-related child deaths were recorded as COVID fatalities.
John Beaudoin Sr exposes hidden child deaths & fraud...
7 year old Cassidy Baracka was injected with the mRNA COVID vaccine.
She reacted within five minutes & vomited 8 to 10 hours.
Cassidy died 4 ½ days later.
Her death certificate states she died from COVID.
Hospitals allegedly pocket $200K per Remdesivir patient... and the ‘pandemic plan’ started two years early.
