One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

At a 2025 legislative hearing, John Beaudoin Sr. accuses state systems of deliberately manipulating death certificates, alleging vaccine-related child deaths were recorded as COVID fatalities.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

John Beaudoin Sr exposes hidden child deaths & fraud...



7 year old Cassidy Baracka was injected with the mRNA COVID vaccine.

She reacted within five minutes & vomited 8 to 10 hours.

Cassidy died 4 ½ days later.



Her death certificate states she died from COVID.

Full Video

Hospitals allegedly pocket $200K per Remdesivir patient... and the ‘pandemic plan’ started two years early.

Share

Related articles: