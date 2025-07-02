One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

After submitting adverse event reports, Dr. Phillips discovered they were never filed.

Public Health bypassed him, called his patients directly, told them their reactions weren’t real — and pushed them to take another dose.

This wasn’t safety monitoring. It was gaslighting.

Even Tylenol gets flagged in your chart after a bad reaction.

But for these shots? They buried the report — and doubled down.

This is malpractice. Documented.

Dr. Patrick Phillips is a physician from Ontario, Canada, who has faced disciplinary actions from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) due to his social media comments and actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His licence was temporarily suspended, and he was later found to be incompetent by the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal. The tribunal ordered that his certificate of registration be revoked, effective immediately, and he was required to pay $6,000 in costs.

Health Canada has had several names since its inception in 1919. Despite how innocuous its name and mandate sound, this organization had an initial purpose: population control. It’s been previously covered how PHAC was an artificial creation from the World Health Organization to serve a global order.

This will sound controversial, but PHAC, the Public Health Agency of Canada, is essentially a branch of the World Health Organization. It’s therefore logical that Theresa Tam (or whoever that person is), would actually hold dual roles.

