A group of world-renowned American doctors and scientists has issued a warning after alarming new data emerged revealing “molecular chaos” in people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning was issued during a new interview featuring bioscientist Dr. John Catanzaro, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

During this groundbreaking discussion, the leading experts present new molecular data on patients impacted by Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

The data was uncovered during a joint investigation by Catanzaro’s Neo7Bioscience and the University of North Texas Genomics & Biodiscovery Institute.

The alarming findings of the study have exposed a concerning pattern of biological disruption.

The investigation utilized the RNA Expression Variant Instability Signature Surveillance (REViSS) platform.

The researchers analyzed peripheral blood samples from real-world patients to assess hallmark cancer-causing gene expression, detect synthetic RNA fragments, and identify dysregulated signaling pathways associated with immune dysfunction and cancer progression.

The results support mounting evidence of reverse transcription, immune destabilization, and tumor-promoting gene dysregulation in mRNA-injected individuals.

The findings have ignited debate across the biomedical and public health communities.

According to the interview, peripheral blood samples analyzed by REViSS reveal “molecular chaos” in vaccinated individuals.

The examples of “chaos” recorded include misfolded protein accumulation, oncogenic signaling, and persistent traces of vaccine-derived RNA components such as cancer-causing SV40 promoter sequences and poly(A) tails.

The team asserts that these elements are evidence of reverse transcription.

Reverse transcription is when the synthetic mRNA from the vaccine is copied into host DNA, potentially disrupting gene regulation indefinitely.

Catanzaro and McCullough cite the oft-referenced Aldén et al. (2022) study.

The study demonstrated that BNT162b2 mRNA can be reverse-transcribed in vitro in a liver cell line (Huh7).

The detection of spike-associated sequences, including synthetic elements, in blood samples months after vaccination is also a major concern.

During the interview, the experts warn that the findings are evidence that the Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind surging cases of aggressive cancers and devastating immune system collapse.

The interview escalates its alarm by revealing that vaccinated individuals show gene expression profiles consistent with oncogenic signaling and immune collapse.

The REViSS team found that Covid “vaccines” block tumor suppressors (e.g., TP53, BRCA1/2) and activate cancer promoters, especially in glioblastoma cases emerging within months of mRNA vaccination.

McCullough, Catanzaro, and Hulscher described this process as “oncogenic flipping.”

Dr. Catanzaro also highlighted abnormal signaling in structural proteins—collagens, laminins, and misfolded matrix proteins.

He noted that these proteins could be contributors to the formation of the white, fibrous clots observed in deceased mRNA recipients recently reported by Slay News.

The data presented establish a growing body of evidence that mRNA vaccination can disrupt critical gene expression networks through persistent spike protein expression and possible genomic integration.

These disruptions are detectable long after injection.

They are also correlated with cancer progression and immune dysfunction.

Meanwhile, Hulscher is among a growing number of leading experts warning about the large “white fibrous clots” that embalmers are finding in the deceased bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Hulscher recently interviewed embalmer Richard Hirschman and industrial chemist Greg Harrison about the alarming discoveries.

Hirschman and Harrison have been investigating the surging reports from embalmers around the world about the “rubbery clots.”

Before 2021, these strange clots were extremely rare, Hirschman explains.

However, since the mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021, they are now frequently being found in both veins and arteries.

Shockingly, Hirschman reports that the clots are now being found in a staggering 30-50% of all bodies he embalms.

