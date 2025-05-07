One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 15, 2025

An “alarming” new study has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered serious neuropsychiatric conditions, causing suicidal thoughts, violent behavior, and homicidal ideation to skyrocket.

The study also found massive surges in brain injury, cerebral hemorrhage, brain clots, and dementia among those who received the injections.

In total, the study identifies 86 serious neuropsychiatric safety signals linked to Covid shots.

The study was conducted by a team of leading American researchers, including Dr. Drew Pinsky and renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

The findings of their study were published in the journal PrePrints.

They analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The period analyzed was from January 1990 through December 2024.

The researchers found that safety thresholds outlined by the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were breached at unprecedented levels.

During the study, the researchers compared Covid mRNA “vaccines” to flu shots.

They found that homicidal ideation was 25 times more likely in people who received Covid injections compared to flu shots.

Violent behavior was also 80 times more likely among the Covid-vaxxed.

Deadly brain clots are a staggering 3000 times more likely after an mRNA injection.

When compared to the flu shot, the study found that Covid mRNA-vaccinated people experienced:

• Dementia – 140× more likely

• Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

• Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

• Psychosis – 440× more likely

• Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

• Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

• Depression – 530× more likely

• Violent behavior – 80× more likely

• Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

• Delusions – 50× more likely

When grouped by clinical category, compared to influenza vaccination, the COVID-19 mRNA injections were associated with:

• 118-fold increase in reports of cognitive adverse events (PRR: 118; 95% CI: 87.2–160; p < 0.0001; Z = 30.9)

• 115-fold increase in general psychiatric conditions (PRR: 115; 95% CI: 85.1–156; p < 0.0001; Z = 30.8)

• 80-fold increase in suicidal and homicidal outcomes (PRR: 80.1; 95% CI: 57.3–112; p < 0.0001; Z = 25.7)

Reporting on the study’s findings, McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, said:

“This catastrophic neurological and psychiatric damage is likely due to toxic Spike protein production in the brains of COVID-19 mRNA-injected individuals.”

In the study’s “Conclusions” section, the researchers write:

“There are alarming safety signals regarding neuropsychiatric conditions following COVID-19 vaccination, compared to the influenza vaccinations alone and to all other vaccinations combined.

“These data raise concerns about long-term consequences, including continued cognitive decline, dementia, and neuropsychiatric morbidity and mortality.”

The study concludes that “an immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination is warranted.”

Source: slaynews.com

