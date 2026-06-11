DISTURBING: Could Reading the Bible Become a Crime in Canada?
A new law gives authorities unprecedented power to investigate religious speech under hate speech provisions.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Canada has passed legislation that removes a long-standing good-faith protection for religious texts, sparking alarm among free speech and religious liberty advocates.
The change could allow biblical teachings, sermons, online content, or even private conversations to be scrutinized under hate speech laws if deemed offensive.
The government has now crossed a dangerous line by placing matters of faith under potential legal review, creating a pathway toward criminalizing core Christian beliefs.
Source: The Vigilant Fox
DISTURBING: Canada is now on the verge of classifying some Bible passages as “hate speech.”
A new law just passed, and if sharing your faith offends the wrong person, you could face up to 2 years in prison.
Canadian politicians voted to strip away a good-faith religious text protection that existed in law.
This means that anything said by a Christian—whether in a church service, while reading the Bible, sharing their faith on YouTube, or even in a private conversation—could be scrutinized, investigated, and potentially punished if some cog in the machine decides it is hateful.
They haven’t defined which Bible passages could be targeted. But even if they did, this is the government inserting itself into matters of faith and potentially paving the way for Christianity to be treated as a criminal offense.
That’s where this is headed.
Related articles:
"Nero needed to have an excuse. He needed to polarize the Roman public against the Christians somehow. Working with his Mithraic Praetorian Guard, Nero launches a major false flag and sets fire to much of his own Rome, famously playing his beloved fiddle. He then blamed it on the Christian “terrorists.”
In their terror and ignorance, the Roman populus gave their support to Nero’s anti-Christian persecutions. Soon, thousands of Christians were arrested and thrown into gladiator arenas to be eaten alive by starving beasts in front of massive crowds. Featured in the painting below, you can see the perimeter of the Roman arena set with “Roman candles”. Roman candles were torchlit fires set ablaze on the bodies of oil-drenched Christians tied to wooden poles which would keep the Coliseum lit alongside tormented screams all through the nights for months on end.
As gruesome as this frenzy of killing was, it turned out to be surprisingly counterproductive for Nero and the cults.
The population of Rome became increasingly ashamed by the courage of those Christians who met death with solemn piety, and slowly, the population began to break from their bloodlust and hedonistic conditioning.
The games became less and less popular, and instead of watching the destruction of Christianity, ever larger numbers of Roman subjects, including members of the military, political class, and nobility alike began converting to the new faith. The new faith recognized no caste, and made no differentiation whether someone was a king, a nobleman, or slave."
https://canadianpatriot.org/2026/06/10/as-rome-goes-dark-christianity-emerges-onto-the-stage-of-history/
When psychopathic criminals are not stopped, in time they will expand their circle of influence into **everything** -- whether we like it or not.
So they told us to shut down our country, to wear face masks, to stay locked up in our homes, to close our businesses, to stay 6 feet apart, and to allow for untested injections to be thrust into our arms, and those of our kids. It won't end with that - it *never* ends, certainly not well.
So now they'll tell us what we can and cannot read. Sure, why not, just let them do as they wish.
Remember Orwell's 1984. There were "forbidden books". By merely possessing any of them you became an "enemy of the State", subject to imprisonment or worse. Why? Because they said so!!
When psychopath criminals are allowed to rule with zero consequences for their actions, we get what we deserve. "Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind" Just pucker-up and joy the experience.