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Canada has passed legislation that removes a long-standing good-faith protection for religious texts, sparking alarm among free speech and religious liberty advocates.

The change could allow biblical teachings, sermons, online content, or even private conversations to be scrutinized under hate speech laws if deemed offensive.

The government has now crossed a dangerous line by placing matters of faith under potential legal review, creating a pathway toward criminalizing core Christian beliefs.

Source: The Vigilant Fox

DISTURBING: Canada is now on the verge of classifying some Bible passages as “hate speech.”

A new law just passed, and if sharing your faith offends the wrong person, you could face up to 2 years in prison.

Canadian politicians voted to strip away a good-faith religious text protection that existed in law.

This means that anything said by a Christian—whether in a church service, while reading the Bible, sharing their faith on YouTube, or even in a private conversation—could be scrutinized, investigated, and potentially punished if some cog in the machine decides it is hateful.

They haven’t defined which Bible passages could be targeted. But even if they did, this is the government inserting itself into matters of faith and potentially paving the way for Christianity to be treated as a criminal offense.

That’s where this is headed.

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