Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Joe Hemstock's avatar
Joe Hemstock
2h

Newsflash: There is no such thing as brain dead, You cannot harvest organs from a cadaver, They are no good to anyone. All organs that are harvested are taken from living breathing people.

Those people die when their organs are taken. Do not ever consent to organ donation, They will wheel you down the hall and gut you like a deer.

Far too many people have come out of coma’s, Have come back to life after being declared “brain dead”.

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Bonnie Lewis's avatar
Bonnie Lewis
3h

Suggest?! Isn't that how it's already done?

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