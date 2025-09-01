One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Doctors are no longer just ending lives, they’re boasting about how it makes them feel.

In haunting echoes of the 3rd Reich’s physicians, some Canadian doctors now admit they feel “energized” after euthanizing patients.

Like a twisted echo of Dr. Mengele, these doctors admit euthanasia leaves them feeling happy.

By Frank Bergman August 31, 2025

A chilling exposé has revealed the disturbing culture festering inside Canada’s rapidly expanding “assisted suicide” regime as doctors openly admit they enjoy euthanizing their patients.

Elaina Plott Calabro’s article in the September edition of The Atlantic, titled “Canada is Killing Itself,” lays bare how far Canada’s euthanasia system has spiraled.

The report shows how medical professionals are now describing killing patients as the “most meaningful work” of their careers.

From the start, what was sold as a “compassionate option” for the terminally ill has become something very different.

In the article, Calabro notes:

“It is too soon to call euthanasia a lifestyle option in Canada, but from the outset, it has proved a case study in momentum.

“MAiD [Medical Assistance in Dying] began as a practice limited to gravely ill patients who were already at the end of life.

“The law was then expanded to include people who were suffering from serious medical conditions but not facing imminent death.

“In two years, MAiD will be made available to those suffering only from mental illness.

“Parliament has also recommended granting access to minors.”

The consequences are devastating.

Patients who cannot afford care are being pushed toward death instead.

Under Canada’s socialised healthcare system, doctors are under pressure to push patients into lower-cost treatments, with MAiD being a far cheaper option than radiotherapy or long-term care.

However, government-funded doctors now appear to be reveling in the opportunity to kill their patients rather than treat them.

As Calabro reports, doctors who have embraced euthanasia no longer hide their zeal for it.

Some have euthanized hundreds of patients, and they are proud of it.

One of the most shocking interviews comes from Dr. Stefanie Green, a physician on Vancouver Island:

“In both fields, she explained, she was guiding a patient through an ‘essentially natural event’ – the emotional and medical choreography ‘of the most important days in their life.’

“She continued the analogy: ‘I thought, Well, one is like delivering life into the world, and the other feels like transitioning and delivering life out.’

“And so Green does not refer to her MAiD deaths only as ‘provisions’ – the term for euthanasia that most clinicians have adopted.

“She also calls them ‘deliveries.’”

Meanwhile, neurologist Gord Gubitz describes the act of killing patients as “energizing”:

“He finds euthanasia to be ‘energizing’ – the ‘most meaningful work’ of his career.

“‘It’s a happy sad, right?’ he explained.

“‘It’s really sad that you were in so much pain. It is sad that your family is racked with grief. But we’re so happy you got what you wanted.’”

And Vancouver euthanasia doctor Ellen Wiebe has gone even further:

“I love my job, I’ve always loved being a doctor, and I delivered over 1,000 babies and I took care of families, but this is the very best work I’ve ever done in the last seven years.”

This is what Canada’s euthanasia law has unleashed.

It is no longer simply a medical procedure, but a culture where doctors and nurse practitioners speak with enthusiasm about killing other human beings.

The reality is stark and shows you are not safe in a system where medical professionals admit they are “happy” or “energized” by killing people.

What began as a promise of compassion has morphed into something far darker.

In this system, death is normalized, monetized, and even celebrated.

Share

Related articles: