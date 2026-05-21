DISTURBING: BILL GATES’ MICRONEEDLE mRNA PATCH IS HERE
Meet the new “vaccine” that doesn’t just jab you — it permanently tattoos your body with modified mRNA AND quantum-dot QR codes.
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Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Meet the new “vaccine” that doesn’t just jab you — it permanently tattoos your body with modified mRNA AND quantum-dot QR codes.
One painless patch on your wrist (or wherever) dissolves, floods you with mRNA, and embeds scannable biotech markers that last years — possibly forever.
No phone needed. No card. No paper passport.
Just scan your skin at the store, airport, or restaurant and the system instantly knows your “vaccine status,” batch number, and compliance level.
This is the biological control grid planned for the next plandemic — a permanent digital prison under your skin.
They’re not hiding it anymore. Your body is the barcode.
Wake up. Resist.
“I worked for several years... to understand what was happening with the injections... they were trying to install operating systems in people’s bodies... Like... tagging livestock...”
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From my perspective, the threats to our health right now are Tedros and Bill Gates, wouldn’t you agree?
Over my dead and lifeless body.