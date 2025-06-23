One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 23, 2025

In a quiet laboratory on the campus of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, a team of researchers is working on what they call a “next-generation breakthrough” in global mass “vaccine” delivery in the form of oral mRNA pills.

Unlike traditional mRNA injections, the new pills don’t need refrigeration and could be mailed directly to your home.

The researchers also believe the new pills will help overcome “vaccine” hesitancy and boost public compliance with vaccination drives.

At first glance, the project seems aimed at solving a logistical problem.

But scratch beneath the surface, and it becomes clear that this isn’t just about science, it’s about control, profit, and pushing a controversial technology deeper into daily life.

Led by Dr. William Murphy, a professor with joint appointments in biomedical engineering and orthopedics, the UW–Madison team is developing room-temperature-stable mRNA therapies, including for prostate cancer and “bird flu” (H5N1).

What they don’t highlight is that mRNA, the technology behind the rushed Covid “vaccines,” is still widely untested for long-term safety.

The rapid rollout of Covid mRNA “vaccines” during the pandemic left a trail of adverse events, surging deaths and injuries, and growing public skepticism.

Yet, scientists are not reassessing the technology.

Instead, they are escalating the vaccination push and moving from injectables to pills that could be distributed far more widely, and even consumed without clinical supervision.

This research is funded by the university’s Research Forward initiative and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF).

WARF is led by former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Program executive Erik Iverson.

The organization is known for patenting university inventions and commercializing them for profit.

WARF has also partnered with the Gates Foundation and other globalist entities.

Its patent pipeline includes several mRNA-related technologies.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has long promoted the expansion of mRNA platforms for everything from pandemic response to food supply engineering.

Gates has poured billions into “vaccine” R&D and global immunization efforts.

Now, under the guise of public health, Gates-linked institutions are working to normalize ingestible gene-modifying therapies, bypassing the cold-storage barrier that once limited mRNA’s reach.

If successful, these “vaccines” could be stockpiled, shipped, and even slipped into health regimens worldwide, with little oversight and even less informed consent.

Dr. Murphy’s team claims prior success using “mineral coatings” to stabilize mRNA, allowing it to survive at room temperature.

This technology is now being adapted for oral use, which, in essence, enables your digestive system to absorb mRNA and trigger an immune response.

Collaborators include Dr. Douglas McNeel, who works in oncology; Prof. Jorge Osorio, a virologist with ties to global vaccine trials; and Prof. Marulasiddappa Suresh, a specialist in immunopathology. Together, they form a powerful trifecta of experts in disciplines that often operate deep inside the pharmaceutical industrial complex.

But here’s what isn’t being discussed:

What are the long-term effects of ingesting mRNA therapies?

What safeguards exist against misuse or overreach?

Who will own the IP and profit from global deployment?

By eliminating the need for cold storage, these pills could become the ideal vehicle for mass distribution, especially in low-income regions where refrigeration is limited or where medical freedom is already under pressure.

If mRNA therapies can be taken orally, they could also be mandated in schools, workplaces, or public institutions, and tracked more easily under digital ID or vaccine passport systems.

The move to normalize mRNA technology in everyday health opens the door to bio-monitoring, AI-driven diagnostics, and potential social scoring, all part of the technocratic vision Gates and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have long promoted.

While the Big Pharmas-sponsored corporate media will tout this research as a humanitarian step forward, many Americans aren’t buying it.

With the Covid vaccine narrative crumbling under scrutiny and evidence of adverse reactions mounting, trust in public health authorities and university researchers has eroded.

This new wave of mRNA innovation is quietly funded, questionably tested, and potentially global in scope.

It demands far more transparency, oversight, and above all, informed consent.

Before you swallow what they’re selling, ask who’s funding the formula.

