Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
4h

I fear for my kids growing up in a world like this. It is horrific.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
43mEdited

"This can NOT be ignored any longer."

Why not? They've "ignored" it until now. What makes you think that that's going to change? Who'll change it? In fact, they've done everything in their power to BURY the entire matter.

And why wouldn't they want to bury it? They are, after all, protecting *themselves* and their pals.

I mean, the entire "pandemic" was a fraud and *THEY* were responsible for allowing that fraud and the tragic, immeasurable consequences due to *their* actions and non-actions.

If it all came out, people would demand *their* heads on spikes. It's the same as the Epstein Files -- not one of them wants for the complete, unredacted truth to be exposed. They protect *themselves*!

So don't deceive yourself. It *WILL* be "ignored" and buried - that is a # 1 priority. The truth has become anathema in this country, and our government is making sure that truth never sees daylight.

At the very most we'll get LIP service, followed by a whole bunch of NOTHING!

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