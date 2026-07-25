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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

23.4% of all embalmed corpses are estimated to contain anomalous WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS, according to a new FOUR-YEAR international study across 5 COUNTRIES.

Among 808 embalmers surveyed, 75.2% reported observing the white fibrous clots in corpses.

Reports accelerated in 2021, coinciding with the rollout of COVID-19 “vaccination” campaigns.

This can NOT be ignored any longer.

Richard Hirschman says a CDC official admitted the agency knew of the issue years ago, while the FDA investigated him without ever examining his evidence.

While Doctors Face Threats for Speaking Out, Alt Media Giants Ignore the Alarming Truth — “Tucker Has Failed to Contact Me,” Says Haviland

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