By Baxter Dmitry January 22, 2026

Right outside the World Economic Forum’s gleaming conference halls, Marina Abramović—still carrying the stench of Spirit Cooking dinners and blood-smeared rituals—has parked her latest demonic “art” piece: THE BUS.

As usual with Abramović, it’s a ritual, not an artistic statement. It’s a repurposed classic yellow school bus, the kind that once carried innocent kids to class, now gutted and turned into a rolling chamber of enforced silence for the world’s most powerful predators.

Photos show the exterior still screaming “school bus”—bright yellow paint, those iconic black-rimmed windows—but the front windshield?

Replaced with a massive glowing screen that cycles through hypnotic colors: deep reds bleeding into sickly yellows, blues that feel like drowning. Step inside, and the game changes.

World leaders, CEOs, billionaires—the same crowd that lectures us on sustainability while flying private jets—must surrender their phones at the door. No escape. No texts. No calls to handlers. They slip on noise-canceling headphones and sink into seats designed for children, now hosting grown men and women in tailored suits.

Artsy.net describes:

Once inside the cabin, they surrender their digital devices and are equipped with noise-canceling headphones. They are then guided through the Abramović Method—a series of exercises focused on breath, stillness, and temporal awareness. Hours of isolation in a confined metal box, cut off from the world they control, forced into vulnerability under her command. “Decision makers can join together in silence, remembering or finding common ground between them,” Abramović purred in interviews. Common ground? In a locked-down school bus, deprived of devices, guided by a woman who once smeared walls with pig’s blood and semen “recipes”?

The same woman photographed cradling severed goat heads, whose “performance art” includes instructions like “cut deeply into the middle finger… eat the pain”?

This isn’t wellness. This is ritual humiliation dressed as mindfulness. The elite parade onto a literal school bus—the ultimate symbol of innocence and youth—strip away their power tools, and submit to sensory deprivation in a space built for kids.

They emerge claiming “transformation” and “presence,” but to anyone watching from outside the bubble, it looks like voluntary programming: a fetish for control, displayed in broad daylight.

Why a school bus? Why not a luxury lounge or meditation pod? Because the symbolism is too delicious for them to resist. The powerful crawling into the seats of the powerless. The globalists who traffic in depopulation rhetoric now playing at being herded like schoolchildren.

It’s a public display of submission, a shared kink among the class that rules us—pretending to “slow down” while tightening their grip on everything else.

They call it art. We call it what it is: a creepy parade of sick fetishes, where the elite board the bus not to find peace, but to revel in the fantasy of being controlled… just like they want to control the rest of us.

