Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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GalleG's avatar
GalleG
7h

Ms.Downie should take one for the gipper and be the first to submit to MAID under her new proposal, as she is clearly not in her right mind.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
7h

next it will be abortions to prevent suicides

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