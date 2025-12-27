Digital ID Is the HEART OF THE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM — Catherine Austin Fitts
The Video Failed in London. The Warning Must Be Heard.
On 13 December in London, “a technical failure” stopped a video from playing.
That failure did not stop the message.
Catherine Austin Fitts explains why Digital ID is the keystone required to build a total surveillance and control system, one that cannot be undone once installed.
This is the warning you were meant to hear.
Why Digital ID Matters
As Catherine Austin Fitts makes clear, Digital ID is not a convenience upgrade or a neutral administrative tool. It is the core infrastructure required to connect identity, surveillance, and programmable money into a single, integrated system.
Once in place, such a system allows centralized control over movement, transactions, access, and participation in everyday life. Compliance can be automated. Dissent can be penalized. Access to money itself can become conditional.
This is not speculative. It is structural.
The Point of No Return
The danger is not short-term inconvenience. The danger is permanence.
Once Digital ID becomes embedded across financial systems, public services, and digital platforms, meaningful refusal becomes impossible. The system does not need constant enforcement, it enforces itself.
As Fitts warns, there are worse things than discomfort. There are worse things than inconvenience. Some systems, once accepted, cannot be escaped.
Below is a quote from Dr. Mike Yeadon, followed by the video that was meant to play in London.
Watch it in full. Share it widely.
Please take under five minutes to listen to a moving, powerful, informed speech by Catherine Austin Fitts about what digital ID means.
It’s the absolutely required keystone to permanent, digital tyranny over every aspect of your life. It cannot be undone, once installed.
As Catherine says, there are worse things than death, and this is chief among them right now, in my view. No matter how inconvenient, how uncomfortable, even how painful it may be to firmly decline it, these are as nothing to the inconvenience, discomfort and suffering that will, by design, flow from its successful installation.
Best wishes and thank you for sharing this warning far & wide
A message meant for London’s Digital ID protest that never reached the screen
Sorry, but as much as I once admired, and still respect, Catherine Austin-Fitts, and used to read and share her Solari Report (wonderfully designed and slick, quality) hard copy version of her magazine, she is not telling the total truth about the rapidly incoming digital system, and, I believe she knows it, as she's too smart not to know.
The new digital system is not "a surveillance system" -- but a "CONTROL" system!!!
Use of key words, and how they are defined and understood, universally, are significant, as the improper use of words, minimizing descriptive content, and distracting and diverting from reality, are the tools of good propaganda. Such distortions are commonplace today -- when people, like Catherine Austin-Fitts, misdescribe what is incoming in digital and interconnected networks in dated terminology that is only presenting partial realities. In fact, universal, "surveillance" systems, are already in place, worldwide. Therefore, using a misleading description of the rapidly incoming universal digital system, falsely, keeps people ignorant of the digital networked technologies, which are, indeed, "control" systems.
These advancing, universal, digital systems, with external and internal nanotechnologies, networked with satellites, frequencies, lasers, drones, robotics, and other technological advances, will control all human beings in every facet of their lives, including the human body. Soon, even brain tracking and CONTROL from a distance will be universal...as the goal is to make the surviving humans totally controllable trans-humanist beings. Catherine Austin-Fitts surely knows about these intentions, goals, and many of these scientific/technological advances, by now, as she is not stupid..."Duh."
Crypto was discovered in documents as early as 1997, it's been in the works for a very long time and its entire purpose is to eventually slither its way around our necks in the form of CBDCs and permanently enslave us. Here is a high quality comprehensive and comprehensible breakdown of just how that snake is slithering around our gullets:
HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs - Here is How: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14 [15mins]
Many of those early entrants into the crypto space became millionaires with nothing but good feelings that they champion with a megaphone everywhere they can, transforming the reputation of the burgeoning and planned for tools of the entire world's slavery into a legendary good and highly sought after treasure.
...This was a part of the plan...
--
How this all fits together
Climate change isn't about spending money to solve some imaginary problem.
It is about stealing money using said imaginary problem as the ruse while locking you down into a tiny prison city so the world can then become their playground.
Those 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:
-15 Minute Cities (your panopticon prison)
-CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)
-Digital IDs ties everything together: (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink, location)
-Vaccine Passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human mind: v1 v2 v3.03 etc.)
-Carbon Footprint Limitations (Eventially cannot leave your house, drive your car, and must eat bugs.
Once locked inside, it will be incredibly difficult to get out, so do not go in in the first place.