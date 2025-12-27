Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

On 13 December in London, “a technical failure” stopped a video from playing.

That failure did not stop the message.

Catherine Austin Fitts explains why Digital ID is the keystone required to build a total surveillance and control system, one that cannot be undone once installed.

This is the warning you were meant to hear.

Why Digital ID Matters

As Catherine Austin Fitts makes clear, Digital ID is not a convenience upgrade or a neutral administrative tool. It is the core infrastructure required to connect identity, surveillance, and programmable money into a single, integrated system.

Once in place, such a system allows centralized control over movement, transactions, access, and participation in everyday life. Compliance can be automated. Dissent can be penalized. Access to money itself can become conditional.

This is not speculative. It is structural.

The Point of No Return

The danger is not short-term inconvenience. The danger is permanence.

Once Digital ID becomes embedded across financial systems, public services, and digital platforms, meaningful refusal becomes impossible. The system does not need constant enforcement, it enforces itself.

As Fitts warns, there are worse things than discomfort. There are worse things than inconvenience. Some systems, once accepted, cannot be escaped.

Below is a quote from Dr. Mike Yeadon, followed by the video that was meant to play in London.

Watch it in full. Share it widely.

Please take under five minutes to listen to a moving, powerful, informed speech by Catherine Austin Fitts about what digital ID means.

It’s the absolutely required keystone to permanent, digital tyranny over every aspect of your life. It cannot be undone, once installed.

As Catherine says, there are worse things than death, and this is chief among them right now, in my view. No matter how inconvenient, how uncomfortable, even how painful it may be to firmly decline it, these are as nothing to the inconvenience, discomfort and suffering that will, by design, flow from its successful installation.

Best wishes and thank you for sharing this warning far & wide

- Dr. Mike Yeadon

A message meant for London’s Digital ID protest that never reached the screen

