Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher: Two of our peer-reviewed studies identified 146 serious brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric adverse events linked to mRNA — some of which include:



Prion disease — 847× more likely vs. flu shot

Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

Psychosis – 440× more likely

Dementia – 140× more likely

Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

Depression – 530× more likely

Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely

Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

Brain abscess — 120× more likely

Violent behavior – 80× more likely

Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

Delusions – 50× more likely

The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.

