DEVASTATING TRUTH: Over 70% of Humanity Underwent a CHEMICAL LOBOTOMY Masquerading as “Vaccination.”
Two peer-reviewed studies identified 146 serious brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric adverse events linked to mRNA
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nicolas Hulscher: Two of our peer-reviewed studies identified 146 serious brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric adverse events linked to mRNA — some of which include:
Prion disease — 847× more likely vs. flu shot
Brain clots – 3,000× more likely
Psychosis – 440× more likely
Dementia – 140× more likely
Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely
Schizophrenia – 315× more likely
Depression – 530× more likely
Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely
Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely
Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely
Brain abscess — 120× more likely
Violent behavior – 80× more likely
Cognitive decline – 115× more likely
Delusions – 50× more likely
The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.
Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions
COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system
Renowned Microbiologist Delivers Chilling Warning of Mass Neurological Devastation
Related articles:
Fear. Psychological warfare is their most effective weapon. A demoralized person is weak.
Reality is that there was a great variety in those jabs (How bad is my batch), either intentionally or unintended due to varying manufacturing/storage practices.
Stop the fear. This is Bull Shit.
Does it cause bleeds on the brain/strokes? My cousin has just suffered a massive bleed and has a clot on his brain 😭