DEVASTATING STUDY: Heart Attack & Stroke Risk Skyrockets with Every COVID Shot — Data from 86 Million Exposes the Truth
Stroke. Heart Attack. Risk Jumps with Each Dose — But This Toxic Shot Is Still Being Pushed on the Public
In what may be one of the most damning studies to date, researchers found a clear, escalating risk tied to every COVID-19 vaccine dose.
And yet — despite the staggering health fallout — this shot is still being injected into the population.
How long will this be allowed to continue?
A massive new meta-analysis is sending shockwaves through the scientific community and raising urgent red flags for public health officials.
A staggering 86 million-person study has found a dramatic increase in the risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia following Covid “vaccination” with mRNA and viral vector injections.
Researchers found:
Stroke risk increased by 240% after the first dose
Heart attacks surged by 286% after the second dose
Coronary artery disease jumped by 244% after the second dose
Arrhythmia spiked by 199% after the first dose
The study was conducted by Raheleh Karimi and colleagues from the School of Health at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran.
A comprehensive Bayesian multivariate meta-analysis was conducted alongside other top Iranian academic centers.
The results of the study were published in the National Library of Medicine.
The researcher found that Covid “vaccines” are significantly associated with increased risks of major cardiovascular events.
The study reviewed 15 peer-reviewed papers, 11 of which compared vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, and six that directly compared the two leading mRNA vaccines: Pfizer (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273).
The vaccinated group included over 46 million individuals, while the control group comprised nearly 40 million.
This wasn’t an average epidemiological study, however.
The researchers employed Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) modeling to account for dose type, “vaccine” brand, and regional effects, allowing for robust cross-comparison of interrelated cardiovascular outcomes.
Among the most disturbing findings:
Coronary artery disease (CAD) showed a 70% higher odds post-vaccination (OR 1.70; CrI: 1.11–2.57).
The second dose of Pfizer was associated with:
Heart Attack (MI): OR 3.84 (CrI: 2.21–6.66)
Coronary Artery Disease: OR 2.98 (CrI: 1.64–5.37)
The first dose of Pfizer was linked to:
Stroke: OR 3.69 (CrI: 2.13–6.37)
Arrhythmia: OR 2.99 (CrI: 1.20–7.44)
First dose of AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1) showed:
Arrhythmia risk: OR 4.89 (CrI: 1.21–19.38)
The authors note that more data is needed to confirm these apparent protective effects.
Renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulsher is sounding the alarm after reviewing the study.
“This large-scale analysis of over 85 million individuals shows that COVID-19 vaccines are associated with significantly increased risks of stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmia,” Hulscher noted.
“Pfizer’s mRNA injections (BNT162b2) were specifically linked to substantial increases in stroke, myocardial infarction, and coronary artery disease, particularly following the first and second doses.
“Arrhythmia risk was elevated following the first dose of any vaccine, with the strongest signal observed after AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1.”
Hulscher also weighed in on the findings during a new interview with Brannon Howse on Worldview Radio.
WATCH:
This is not an isolated study, however.
It adds to a growing pile of evidence that has linked mRNA vaccines with myocarditis, pericarditis, clotting events, and neurological damage.
And now, we have large-scale confirmation of coronary artery disease and heart attack risks, data that authorities can no longer afford to ignore.
This analysis strengthens the case for what millions have been demanding for years: an immediate halt to the use of genetic Covid vaccines.
A growing number os experts is calling for the injections to be pulled pending independent safety investigations, open disclosure of trial data, and full transparency on adverse event tracking.
The time for silence is over as people are dying.
We’ve been told for years to “trust the science.”
This is the science, and it’s screaming for a reckoning.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
I personally don't trust these "studies" too much at all. In the results by Raheleh Karimi, PhD et al, the authors make claims such as "No increased risk of heart attack, arrhythmia, or stroke was observed post-COVID-19 vaccination" and "a protective effect on stroke (OR, 0.19; 95% CrI: 0.10–0.39) and myocardial infarction (OR, 0.003; 95% CrI: 0.001–0.006) was observed after the third dose of the vaccine".
The claim of "you need the maximum shots to get a protective effect!" is the old hackneyed claim. Like with "Deaths by vaccination status, England" by the UK Govt ( https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland ) where they claimed for January, 2021 that the 'COVID' poison shots gave a protective effect of about 15 times less chance of dying than the uninjected, then the booster came out and around January, 2022, they claimed that the 1st 2 poison shots actually now approx. doubled your risk of dying over the uninjected (BUT that the booster approx. halved your chance of dying) and then when a later second booster comes out, the stats then show around Nov, 2022, that now the first 3 shots are each increasing your chance of dying (BUT that the fourth one provides protective effect).
To me it is just sleight of hand to say "however many shots you've had, take more".
About the only person who gave me real feedback on their result from the shot (because I know them particularly well) told me that they got heart pain pretty much straight away from the shot and went to the doctor and got pills to go on to help with that (person actually is extremely smart in maths pursuits so I doubt was 'imagining things') and that a mutual acquaintance (also very smart with maths) went back to the doc the day after getting the shot to get medication to hope to counter the shingles he got after getting the shot. I put more faith in what we gauge ourselves with our own friends and relatives and their reactions to the shots than these paid for "studies" but that's just me, I can be a real cynic 😉.