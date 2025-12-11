One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In this heartbreaking interview, Jolene’s husband explains the unimaginable pain and isolation that pushed her toward MAID, and his desperate fight to save her life.

Source: Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck: This is one of the most heartbreaking interviews I have ever done.

“She wants to LIVE,” the husband of Jolene Van Alstine tells me.

Jolene had planned to end her life through Canada’s MAID program because she couldn’t get the surgery she needed after 8 years of incredible pain and loneliness.

My team is working around the clock to bring to her the United States for that surgery.

Her husband’s response brought me to tears:

“I love her with all my heart and I will do anything to get her the help she needs.

But at the same time, I can’t blame her…If it was me, I think I would have had a gun to my head long ago.”

When a patient can’t find a doctor, the state offers euthanasia instead.

