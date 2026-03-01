Enjoy the Spring Special: 25% off the annual subscription, available only from March 1 through March 5.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

mRNA injections have killed 470,000–840,000 Americans and functioned as sterilization agents among survivors.

They destroy over 60% of women’s non-renewable egg supply.

They reduce pregnancy success by 33%.

This is NOT accidental — it is a serious national security threat.

“We have three independent estimates now, converging on a range between 470.000 Americans, and about 840.000 American deaths as a result of these mRNA injections.

So, that’s the range we currently have.

Ongoing sustained mass casualty event.

So not one that happens all at once, but one that happens over time.

And so since we have all these deaths, and then we also know it damages the reproductive tissues, it gets in there, it destroys over 60% of women’s primordial follicles.

And we know it reduces sperm count, and it reduces conception success in vaccinated pregnant women.

So these are sterilising and they’re deadly.

And so those point to the suspicion that this is a key part of an attempt to reduce human reproduction or population number, or in other words, a depopulation or population reduction operation.

What’s needed is is very serious criminal investigations into those involved.”

Conservative mRNA death count estimations:

Egg destruction:

Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve

Pregnancy failure:

Rates of successful conceptions according to COVID-19 vaccination status: Data from the Czech Republic

Share

Related articles: