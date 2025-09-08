One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A shocking new study reveals that people who took Covid mRNA shots may be losing over a third of their expected lifespan.

Renowned epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher says the findings are “catastrophic”, warning that what was sold as public health could actually be a campaign of “population sabotage.”

By Frank Bergman September 8, 2025

One of the world’s leading epidemiologists has just raised the alarm after a bombshell study confirmed that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” have lost a staggering 37% of their life expectancy.

The group of Italian researchers followed over 290,000 people for years.

The study found that two mRNA injections resulted in a 37% loss of survival time compared to the unvaccinated during follow-up.

In an alarming warning to the public, McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher detailed the devastating findings.

“This isn’t public health—it’s population sabotage,” Hulscher said of the global “vaccination” campaign.

During an interview with Kim Iversen, Hulscher explains:

“They found that those who received over two doses actually suffered a 37% reduction in life expectancy during the follow-up period.

“So they kind of lost 37% of their time.”

These do appear to be life-reducing injections due to the serious adverse events, Hulscher added.

“We gotta pour all our resources into trying to reverse this catastrophic damage.”

WATCH:

The study was conducted by a team of Italian scientists led by Dr. Marco Alessandria.

Their findings were published in the renowned medical journal PubMed Central.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

However, the study has further confirmed warnings from leading experts about the long-term impact of the Covid mRNA shots.

The researchers found that the Covid-vaxxed suffered a “statistically significant” loss of life expectancy after two or more doses.

Following a detailed analysis of the study, the McCullough Foundation confirms that those who received two doses of the shots have lost 37% of their life expectancy.

The Foundation, founded by eminent American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, reported:

“The subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered.”

Further, the study found so-called “booster” shots are completely “ineffective.”

The warnings from Hulscher come hot on the tail of another explosive study from Italy.

As Slay News reported, another peer-reviewed study confirmed that deadly “turbo cancers” are surging among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The findings have blown apart the carefully crafted narrative pushed by Big Pharma, corporate media, so-called “fact-checkers,” and government health bureaucrats.

For the first time, a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 people tracked over 30 months shows alarming signals.

The study confirmed that the so-called “safe and effective” mRNA injections are responsible for sharp global increases in multiple rapidly spreading cancers.

The high-profile team of researchers was led by Italian Professor Cecilia Acuti Martellucci of the University of Bologna’s Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences.

The results of the study were published in EXCLI Journal.

Researchers followed every resident aged 11 and older in Italy’s Pescara province from June 2021 through December 2023.

They tracked hospital records and adjusted for age, sex, prior conditions, and even prior COVID-19 infection.

The researchers found that “vaccinated” individuals had far higher hospitalization rates for new cancer diagnoses than the unvaccinated, particularly for breast, bladder, and colorectal cancers.

Hospitalizations for cancer were 35% higher in the vaccinated (HR 1.23). The risk spike was strongest among men and those with no prior COVID infection.

Breakdowns:

• Overall Cancer Risk: +23% after just one dose

• Breast Cancer: +54% increased risk

• Bladder Cancer: +62% increased risk

• Colorectal Cancer: +35% increased risk

The researchers warn that the danger persisted and continued increasing after multiple doses.

These warnings can no longer be disregarded as a mere “conspiracy theory.”

As the evidence continues to pile up, these conclusions are now documented in peer-reviewed literature.

