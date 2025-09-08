Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
31m

Wasn't this the goal, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
23m

The original two-shot sequence was timed so that the second dose would induce anaphalaxis. Then come the boosters. Sounds like it worked.

“We gotta pour all our resources into trying to reverse this catastrophic damage”:

If that means self-reliance, no , we can't save ourselves. If it means turning to God, great, but it doesn't sound like that is what was intended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture