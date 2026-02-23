One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai February 22, 2026

A devastating Freedom of Information bombshell from Israel has ripped the lid off the biggest cover-up yet: the COVID jab triggered a massive wave of heart attacks in healthy teenagers.

Researchers digging through nearly 295,000 raw, unprocessed adverse event reports from Clalit Health Services — Israel’s largest healthcare provider — found 646 reports coded as “Acute Cardiovascular Injury,” the Hebrew medical term for acute myocardial infarction — heart attacks.

After conservative de-duplication, they confirmed 277 unique cases of catastrophic cardiovascular damage in vaccinated minors, including acute heart attacks, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

The timing is damning. 98% — 271 cases — slammed adolescents aged 12 to 16 in a razor-sharp six-week window from June 28 to August 8, 2021. That’s exactly when the Israeli government expanded the deadly mRNA shots to this age group on June 21.

The cases exploded right after the first and second doses. Girls and boys were hit almost equally. The calculated risk: at least one cardiovascular disaster for every 939 kids jabbed.

Background rates for teen heart attacks? Single digits per million per year.

This wasn’t rare. This wasn’t coincidence. This was a concentrated surge the Ministry of Health allegedly buried — thousands of reports sat unprocessed while parents were lied to and kids were lined up.

The peer-reviewed study, just published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation by Drs. Ophir, Shir-Raz, Shuldman, Hulscher, and McCullough, calls it a “substantial and previously unrecognized cardiovascular safety signal.”

Share

Related articles: