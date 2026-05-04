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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

BREAKING STUDY: Infant Mortality SURGED 37% and Birth Defect Deaths JUMPED 46% After COVID-19 "Vaccine" Rollout

Using official Philippine government data, we found 20 years of declining infant mortality were ERASED in just 5 years—alongside a COLLAPSE in live births.

Analyzing 41.7M births + 546,000+ infant deaths (2000–2024) with Department of Health vaccination data, we found:

Infant mortality hit a historic low (11.05/1,000) in 2020 → then rose 37% to 15.11 by 2024 (p<0.0001)

Congenital abnormality deaths jumped 46%



Live births down 24% from the 2012 peak



Infant death spikes occurred at the exact ages when babies receive routine childhood vaccines—at birth (hepatitis B and tuberculosis vaccines), and again at 6, 10, and 14 weeks (pneumonia, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and polio vaccines).



Pneumonia (PCV) vaccine coverage alone showed an extremely strong correlation with rising infant mortality (r = 0.93, p=0.00074).



Catch-up vaccination campaigns in 2022–2023 were followed by clear monthly death spikes.



The reversal also coincides with the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout (March 2021), widely recommended in pregnancy—by early 2023, 88.8% of reproductive-age adults were fully vaccinated.



The first birth cohorts following widespread maternal vaccination experienced the full surge—alongside sharp increases in birth defect deaths (+46%), respiratory deaths (+124%), infectious disease deaths (+125%), and unexplained sudden deaths (+106%).



After decades of steady improvement, the abrupt and sustained reversal in infant mortality—alongside parallel rises in congenital abnormalities and multiple cause-of-death categories—represents a clear and unprecedented public health signal that cannot be ignored.

Study: Global Implications of Vaccination and Rising Infant Mortality in the Philippines

12,823 excess infant deaths have occurred since women of childbearing age were vaccinated.

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